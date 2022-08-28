Steelers face another injury as Damontae Kazee heads to the locker room

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit with another injury in their final preseason game of the 2022 NFL season. After wide receiver Diontae Johnson and outside linebacker T.J. Watt left the game in the first half and were ruled out, now safety Damontae Kazee has gone to the locker room with an apparent hand/wrist injury. This per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Damonte Kazee is down on the Lions sideline. He's favoring his left wrist as he walks off the field with doctor and trainer. He's headed to the locker room. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 28, 2022

Kazee‘s injury came just a minutes into the second half as he was tackling a leaping runner on the sideline and landed awkwardly on his left arm. The extent of the injury is not known at this time.

Being a preseason game, it is unlikely Kazee will be returning to the game in the second half. In speaking with media at halftime, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that the injuries to Diontae Johnson and T.J. Watt may not have kept them out of a regular season game but they are done for the remainder of this preseason contest.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says on the CBS broadcast that there is no long-term concern for the team in regards to the injuries to Edge T.J. Watt (knee) and WR Diontae Johnson (shoulder). — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 28, 2022

UPDATE: It appears the injury to Kazee could be significant.

Yeah, that didn't look good for Kazee. Came out of the tent in an air cast. Immediately rushed down the steps to the locker room. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 28, 2022

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Steelers finish off their final preseason game of 2022.