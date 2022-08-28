 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers face another injury as Damontae Kazee heads to the locker room

Kazee landed awkwardly on his hand/wrist early in the third quarter.

By Dave.Schofield
Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit with another injury in their final preseason game of the 2022 NFL season. After wide receiver Diontae Johnson and outside linebacker T.J. Watt left the game in the first half and were ruled out, now safety Damontae Kazee has gone to the locker room with an apparent hand/wrist injury. This per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Kazee‘s injury came just a minutes into the second half as he was tackling a leaping runner on the sideline and landed awkwardly on his left arm. The extent of the injury is not known at this time.

Being a preseason game, it is unlikely Kazee will be returning to the game in the second half. In speaking with media at halftime, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that the injuries to Diontae Johnson and T.J. Watt may not have kept them out of a regular season game but they are done for the remainder of this preseason contest.

UPDATE: It appears the injury to Kazee could be significant.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Steelers finish off their final preseason game of 2022.

