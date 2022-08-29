 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the preseason win over the Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason. Take a look and listen to what was said after the game.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
Detroit Lions v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners for the third time in NFL Preseason action with their win over the Detroit Lions Sunday.

After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.

Therefore, in the post-game sound article you will hear from head coach Mike Tomlin, and a myriad of other players as the Steelers official Twitter account goes around the room to hear from all who participated.

Enjoy the content and be sure to stay with BTSC for all things black-and-gold as they prepare for the next game, which will be in the regular season. The next game on the docket is the Week 1 game at the Cincinnati Bengals...but first, the post-game sound:

Mike Tomlin Post-Game Press Conference

Mitch Trubisky Post-Game Press Conference

Around the Locker Room

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...