Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the preseason win over the Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners for the third time in NFL Preseason action with their win over the Detroit Lions Sunday.

Enjoy the content and be sure to stay with BTSC for all things black-and-gold as they prepare for the next game, which will be in the regular season. The next game on the docket is the Week 1 game at the Cincinnati Bengals...but first, the post-game sound:

Mike Tomlin Post-Game Press Conference

Coach Tomlin on the win over the Lions ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GXBITvEPGK — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 28, 2022

Mitch Trubisky Post-Game Press Conference

Mitch Trubisky on the win over the Lions and more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nvIjgl2XPg — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 29, 2022

Around the Locker Room

Kenny Pickett after his 3rd preseason game pic.twitter.com/iXxKrGl0NH — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 28, 2022

Najee Harris said it was good to shake off the rust pic.twitter.com/lUEaJ0hVsp — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 28, 2022

Here’s 90 quality seconds of me asking both Myles Jack and Devin Bush why they were in such visibly superb moods after this game: pic.twitter.com/UuFmj1VZ7S — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) August 29, 2022

Myles Jack on what he’s learned about being A Steeler so far pic.twitter.com/D1EGapoTIt — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 29, 2022