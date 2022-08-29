Analyzing the Steelers preseason win over the Lions, by the numbers

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season is underway as the preseason has come to a close. After pulling out the victory in the previous two games, the Steelers returned to Acrisure Stadium for their final matchup against the Detroit Lions. Even though there are plenty things to improve upon, the Steelers managed to pull out another win and finish the preseason undefeated.

After the final game in order to help determine who will make up the 2022 Steelers, here are some of the numbers involved in the Steelers win over the Lions.

48

Even though the Steelers surrendered 114 rushing yards on 24 attempts in the game, in the first half they only gave up 48 yards on 12 attempts. Adding 75 passing yards on 7 of 17 attempts in the first half and the Steelers only surrendered 111 net yards in the first half with their starting defense once the yardage lost due to sacks was included.

4

The Steelers defense only surrendered four third-down conversions to the Lions throughout the game. In all, the Lions were four of 17 with a 24% third-down conversion rate. Unfortunately, the Steelers only converted four third downs as well as they were four for 13 for a 31% efficiency.

0

The Steelers managed to be perfect in the turnover department on Sunday. None of the Steelers quarterbacks threw an interception during preseason and the only turnover the Steelers had in three games with a lost fumble on a failed fourth-down conversion attempt. With the Steelers getting one interception in the game, they finished plus one in the turnover margin on Sunday.

79%

Looking strictly at the first half numbers in which Mitch Trubisky played every snap at quarterback, he completed 15 of 19 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown. In the only preseason game in which Trubisky had double-digit passing attempts, he had a 79% completion percentage.

12

One stat that really stood out on defense was the Steelers had 12 passes defensed throughout the game. Leading the way he was Cam Heyward with two balls knocked down at the line of scrimmage. Of the 11 players who recorded a pass defensed, three were defensive linemen, two were linebackers, and six were defensive backs.

21

The Steelers had 11 penalties enforced against them in this game for a total of 95 yards. While this number looks bad, the Lions also had 10 penalties for 89 yards that were accepted against them. In all, there were 21 accepted penalties in the game and several others that were not.

5:19

After Mason Rudolph completed his one drive of the game in which he was unable to have a receiver pull in any of his passes, the Lions took possession of the ball with 5:19 left in the game. And after the Lions were able to drive down the field, and have their drive prolonged due to penalties, they recoveredthe onside kick following their only touchdown score of the game. Therefore, the Steelers did not possess the ball for more than the last five minutes of the game.

25%

Although the Steelers were able to both move the ball and cash inon some good field position due to a fourth-down stop and a turnover, they were not very efficient in the red zone. The Steelers only scored one touchdown on four red zone trips on the night giving them a 25% success rate. When it came to getting in goal-to-go situations, the Steelers were much more efficient as they did score a touchdown on the one drive they moved inside the 10-yard line.

9

While the most important thing that the Steelers held the Lions scoreless in the first half while the starters were in the game, it should still be noted the Steelers did not give up double-digit points in the game as they held Detroit to nine as they were able to stop there two-point conversion attempt.

141:28

Throughout the preseason, the Steelers were very efficient in their two-minute offense. Unfortunately, the touchdowns were at a premium outside of the offense running the two-minute drill. In fact, the Steelers did not score a touchdown with the exception of their two-minute offense in their final two preseason games. With the last touchdown that was scored not using the two-minute on offense being in the third quarter of the Steelers first preseason game, they went over 140 minutes to finish the preseason without scoring a touchdown outside of the two-minute offense.

So there are some numbers to help evaluate the Steelers’ final preseason game of the 2022 season. It obviously wasn’t perfect, but the Steelers managed to still win the game yet again.

So what numbers from Sunday’s game stand out to you? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.