5 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following Sunday’s preseason game

The 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers came away with a 19-9 victory in their final preseason game on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Following the game, we were graced with an official media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. For that reason, it’s time for another installment of the “players mentioned” article. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.

Mitch Trubisky

Despite starting each of the three preseason games for the Steelers, Mitch Trebisky has not been named as the official starter to begin the regular season. Coach Tomlin was asked if the plan going in to Sunday was to give Trubisky the entire first half.

“Like I told you guys, I wanted to see some things. I wasn’t going to box myself into a corner. I’m glad he got the first half so we could see him in the two-minute, but it wasn’t a requirement.”

Kenny Pickett

Regardless of who is the Steelers starting quarterback for Week 1, it wasn’t from the lack of quality play from multiple players, including rookie Kenny Pickett. Coach Tomlin was asked what he thought of Pickett and the way he played.

“I thought it was in line with all of his performances. He was wired in. He had an opinion. He was competitive. He was urgent. I thought the group reflected it.”

Coach Tom I was asked a follow-up question if hearing the chants for “Kenny” throughout the stadium is something he hast to deal with as a coach.

“No.”

Miles Boykin & Cody White

The Steelers have a number of wide receivers as good, quality options going into the 2022 season. Coach Tomlin was asked how he feels about the receiver depth. In his answer, Coach Tomlin specifically mentioned Miles Boykin and Cody White.

“I feel good about the group. I just appreciate the competitive spirit that all the guys gave us. And they played to their strengths. Big guys making big guy plays. Miles Boykin, Cody White making possession down plays at the sticks and things of that nature, the skedaddlers running around the perimeter. I just thought that guys gave themselves an opportunity because they played to their skill set and their strength, and that’s what you want. They’re making our decisions difficult. And when you’re in my position, you’ve got to respect and appreciate that.”

Najee Harris

Second-year running back Najee Harris got his first action of the 2022 preseason on Sunday. Coach Tomlin was asked if there was anything more he would like to see from Harris or if he’s comfortable with what he saw.

“I was comfortable with what I saw, otherwise, I would have left him in the game.”

Mike Tomlin’s media session can be seen below: