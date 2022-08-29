Highlighting some of the good for the Steelers in their preseason win over the Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious in their preseason finale Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, beating the Detroit Lions 19-9. It marked their 3rd win of the preseason, giving them an undefeated 3-0 record in the exhibition season.

While you might think the fan base would be brimming with confidence after such a record, they are rather down on the team. The team’s offensive line has yet to resemble a cohesive unit, the running game is questionable at best and the defensive front is coming off a disaster 2021 season.

But not all has been bad for the Steelers this preseason, in particular the game Sunday vs. Detroit. This is where Brian Baldinger “Baldy” of the NFL Network comes in to help. Baldinger takes to his official Twitter account every day to post clips regarding the NFL. In the preseason, he has highlights plays which have impressed him, and he had plenty of praise for individual Steelers players after their win over the Lions.

In the latest “Baldy Breakdowns” he takes a look at the following players and how they played well on Sunday:

Kenny Pickett

Mitch Trubisky

Najee Harris

Jaylen Warren

Those clips can be found below, and while it might be a small sample size, it does highlight the Steelers players who performed well, at times, during the 19-9 win.

Take a look...

Kenny Pickett

.@Steelers @kennypickett10 RPO; how quickly he can “turn a double play” Appreciate how easy he makes this look…like a can of corn. #HereWeGo #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Ur39BwGQEg — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 29, 2022

Mitch Trubisky

.@Steelers @Mtrubisky10 was spot on today. When you can put the ball where you want; that’s a beautiful afternoon for a QB. QB Competition can take a rest for awhile. I think the COMP made all the QB’s better. #HereWeGo #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/OWAxj0OmMo — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 29, 2022

Jaylen Warren

Najee Harris