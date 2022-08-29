Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 53-man Roster/Cut Tracker

The Pittsburgh Steelers, like all other 32 NFL teams, are in the process of trimming their rosters from 80 to 53. Rather than news of all the cuts coming at one time, some teams are releasing players almost in waves while others have reports of individual players.

So far, the Steelers have not announced an official release for any player. Believe it or not, the Steelers have practice on Tuesday scheduled for 12:15 p.m. before the league mandates they get their roster to 53. This will take place Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. It isn’t known if the Steelers will make any or all of their cuts before practice, or if they will use it as another opportunity to evaluate talent.

With that said, this tracker will be used to keep you up to date with all the players who have officially been released, those who might be rumored to be released and any other news surrounding the players like intentions to sign on the practice squad.

It is worth reminding fans players with less than four accrued seasons have to clear waivers before they can be signed to the 16-man practice squad, so like every year fans will have to keep their fingers crossed to see if their favorite player who was released is lucky enough to clear waivers and land back with the Steelers.

Let’s get to the list of players...

Rumors of Release

TE Jace Sternberger

The #Steelers cut TE Jace Sternberger, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2022

DB Linden Stephens

Pittsburgh Steelers are cutting Linden Stephens, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

OLB Ron’Dell Carter

Steelers cut pass rusher Ron'Dell Carter, per a league source @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

Official Release

None

Other News

Stay tuned...

Stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they now turn their attention away from the preseason and prepare for the 2022 regular season.