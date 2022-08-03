Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Tight End and Running Back Fantasy Sleepers

As we start thinking about our fantasy teams for the 2022 campaign, it’s good to consider all things when drafting your players. Looking for some winning strategies? This week, Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar look at sleepers at the running back and tight end positions to consider for your 2022 roster.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Sleepers at the running back and tight end positions

and MUCH MORE!

The Scho Bro Show: A first-hand account of Steelers 2022 training camp

There has been plenty of news coming out of Steelers training camp so far in 2022. But how has the experience been for fans as they return to St. Vincent College to check out their team? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Training Camp through BTSC eyes

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride Wednesday: Beware media bias when following Steelers camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, but fans should be weary of media bias. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman. Join Jeff for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Media Bias and seeing through it

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

