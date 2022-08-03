 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Recap, Day 6: QB shuffle and skirmishes continue

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Training Camp, and it is time to check out what went down during the latest practice!

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Tuesday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

7 Shots

The Steelers continued their tradition of starting practices with their 7 Shots drill, and it was dominated by the defense, again. However, with Kenny Pickett getting more repetitions with the second team, Mitch Trubisky continues to get all the starting repetitions. It’s been since last Thursday when Trubisky orchestrated a score, and you have to wonder when someone else gets their shot with the starters?

Positive Signs

Some will read the below tweet from Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and read about another camp skirmish, but don’t forget the last sentence which states the offensive line is showing some progress. Any progress is good progress.

Another “Spirited” Workout

Speaking of skirmishes, Tuesday’s practice, the second straight with pads, which saw several dust-ups between the offense and the defense. While Calvin Austin took umbrage with T.J. Watt standing over him, it was Cam Heyward who had a bone to pick with juts about anyone who lined up across from him.

Jaylen Warren turning heads

With Najee Harris out day-to-day with a foot injury and Jeremy McNichols out with a shoulder injury, it gave more repetitions to Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland and some of the undrafted rookie free agents. One in particular is showing out, and that is Jaylen Warren. Warren has gotten rave reviews from Tomlin, and is getting noticed by everyone in camp.

More Pickens Praise

Everyone knows all about the plays George Pickens has made catching the football, but his physicality is also getting some attention as the wide receivers and defensive backs had one-on-one drills Tuesday.

Mark Robinson showing up

7th Round draft pick Mark Robinson was viewed as a project, but the former Ole Miss linebacker is determined to prove he belongs. He had a great showing with pads on for the first time Monday, but Tuesday he showed the ability to cover.

Kazee taking advantage

With Minkah Fitzpatrick still on the Non-Football Injury List (NFI), Damontae Kazee has been putting his best foot forward in his stead. Kazee has made several plays in camp, most recently was an interception of Mitch Trubisky on Tuesday. Fitzpatrick’s misfortune is showing the coaching staff Kazee is more than capable of holding down the fort if called upon in any way.

Trubisky Struggles

As stated earlier in the 7 Shots summary, Mitch Trubisky is struggling right now and not only in the 7 Shots drill. Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review outlined one of his 11-on-11 team sessions today. Not good.

Mike Tomlin Post-Practice Press Conference

GM Omar Khan Press Conference

Video

Photos

