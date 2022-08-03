The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Tuesday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

7 Shots

The Steelers continued their tradition of starting practices with their 7 Shots drill, and it was dominated by the defense, again. However, with Kenny Pickett getting more repetitions with the second team, Mitch Trubisky continues to get all the starting repetitions. It’s been since last Thursday when Trubisky orchestrated a score, and you have to wonder when someone else gets their shot with the starters?

Seven Shots tally:

Trubisky 0 for 4

Pickett 1 for 2

Rudolph 1 for 1 — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 2, 2022

Positive Signs

Some will read the below tweet from Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and read about another camp skirmish, but don’t forget the last sentence which states the offensive line is showing some progress. Any progress is good progress.

Another spirited team run drill. Cam Heyward gets kicked out after another fight. Some good running from Jaylen Warren. I’d say the offensive line got after the defensive line and had the better of the play. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 2, 2022

Another “Spirited” Workout

Speaking of skirmishes, Tuesday’s practice, the second straight with pads, which saw several dust-ups between the offense and the defense. While Calvin Austin took umbrage with T.J. Watt standing over him, it was Cam Heyward who had a bone to pick with juts about anyone who lined up across from him.

After being tackled for a loss on a quick shovel pass, little Calvin Austin takes exception to TJ Watt straddling him. Pushing and shoving ensues with teammates getting Watt out of the way. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 2, 2022

Cam Heyward is fired up after the last rep of the team period. He had to be held back by teammates after a Benny Snell run.



Then TJ Watt makes a hard tackle of Calvin Austin on an end around and has to be separated.



It’s feisty out here today. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 2, 2022

Cam Heyward and Dan Moore with a little fight after one on one run drill. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 2, 2022

Jaylen Warren turning heads

With Najee Harris out day-to-day with a foot injury and Jeremy McNichols out with a shoulder injury, it gave more repetitions to Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland and some of the undrafted rookie free agents. One in particular is showing out, and that is Jaylen Warren. Warren has gotten rave reviews from Tomlin, and is getting noticed by everyone in camp.

Jaylen Warren continues to look good. Looks smooth as a route runner. Sets things up well. Beats Mark Robinson a couple of times. And Robinson's not bad in coverage. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 2, 2022

More Pickens Praise

Everyone knows all about the plays George Pickens has made catching the football, but his physicality is also getting some attention as the wide receivers and defensive backs had one-on-one drills Tuesday.

George Pickens is really physical as a blocker. Team working WRs on DBs. He did good work against both Witherspoon and Sutton. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 2, 2022

Mark Robinson showing up

7th Round draft pick Mark Robinson was viewed as a project, but the former Ole Miss linebacker is determined to prove he belongs. He had a great showing with pads on for the first time Monday, but Tuesday he showed the ability to cover.

Yesterday rookie ILB Mark Robinson opened eyes with his run-stopping. Just now he made a nice play in coverage during 1-on-1 drills vs. running backs. Had to leave his feet to get a hand on it. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 2, 2022

Kazee taking advantage

With Minkah Fitzpatrick still on the Non-Football Injury List (NFI), Damontae Kazee has been putting his best foot forward in his stead. Kazee has made several plays in camp, most recently was an interception of Mitch Trubisky on Tuesday. Fitzpatrick’s misfortune is showing the coaching staff Kazee is more than capable of holding down the fort if called upon in any way.

Damontae Kazee intercepts Trubisky over the middle on a pass nowhere near the intended receiver. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 2, 2022

Trubisky Struggles

As stated earlier in the 7 Shots summary, Mitch Trubisky is struggling right now and not only in the 7 Shots drill. Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review outlined one of his 11-on-11 team sessions today. Not good.

Mitch Trubisky just had an awful 4-play 11-on-11 series in which he threw an INT, hit another defender in the back with a throw, shoulda been sacked, and had no completions — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 2, 2022

Mike Tomlin Post-Practice Press Conference

"I was really pleased with today's work." Coach Tomlin pic.twitter.com/vxwXEvqjdN — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 2, 2022

GM Omar Khan Press Conference

LIVE: GM Omar Khan addresses the media. https://t.co/EsHMm2QVhq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 2, 2022

Video

What a champ ✊ pic.twitter.com/Ae64hjJ2lf — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 2, 2022

Photos

Another day of #SteelersCamp content coming your way. pic.twitter.com/NieWwAKfTU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 2, 2022