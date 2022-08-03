6 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following Tuesday’s training camp practice

As the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers continue to practice for training camp at St. Vincent College on Tuesday, we were also graced with a media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. For that reason, it’s time for another installment of the “players mentioned” article. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.

Levi Wallace

One of the Steelers free agent signings earlier this spring who has missed time at training camp is cornerback Levi Wallace. Coach Tomlin was asked if Wallace has a physical ailment.

“He was sick.”

Jaylen Warren

One of the Steelers undrafted free agents from 2022 who has made a lot of splash since the pads have come on is running back in Jaylen Warren. Coach Tomlin was asked what Warren has done to catch his eye during his reps.

“He appears to be highly conditioned. I think it starts there for a young guy. We always say one man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity, and there are some short lines for running back. But if you’re not highly conditioned, you’re not positioning yourself to take advantage of it, so kudos to him for coming ready.”

James Daniels

On Tuesday, Steelers new offensive lineman James Daniels said he’s been impressed with getting to know his line mates and their ability to communicate. Coach Tomlin was asked if the communication mentioned by Daniels has started to manifest into play.

“I think they would be in a better position than myself to answer that question from a communication standpoint. But again, they’re growing individually and collectively.”

Kenny Pickett

Earlier on Tuesday, Steelers general manager Omar Khan had a press conference and, when he was asked what would make a successful training camp in Kenny Pickett, he mentioned growth. Coach Tomlin was asked Is there any specifics he’s looking for in Pickett’s growth through training camp.

“Play making. He’s not a 7B, you know what I mean? We expect quality playmaking and a quick maturation process, and we like the things that he’s doing thus far.”

Diontae Johnson

Especially since he’s still not participating in team activities, Diontae Johnson is a big topic of discussion. Coach Tomlin was asked, even though he likes to focus on the players on the field, if there’s a point where the work becomes counterproductive to not have Johnson on the field.

“You’re exactly right. I like to focus on the guys that are working.”

Jeremy McNichols

The Steelers added another running back to their roster the day they reported to training camp. Unfortunately, Jeremy McNichols has missed practice due to an injury. Coach Tomlin was asked if there was an update on McNichols since the previous day when he said he was being evaluated.

“I don’t have the results of that evaluation, but he is being evaluated today. His shoulder.”

Mike Tomlin’s media session can be seen HERE on the Steelers YouTube channel.