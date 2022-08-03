Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Wednesday’s practice

As they continue their second week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting back on the field at St. Vincent College for practice.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice today, their first in full pads. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see practice of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

The reigning NFL defensive player of the year talked today pic.twitter.com/7sfojEPvnp — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 3, 2022

Asked about his skirmish with rookie 5-ft-7 WR Calvin Austin III yesterday, TJ Watt brushed it off, “Just having some fun.”



Asked if Austin had fun, Watt laughed. “Probably not as much.” — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 3, 2022

Pittsburgh Dad is on campus today. Just conducted an “interview” with Zach Gentry — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 3, 2022

Robert Spillane believes he can be an every-down player.



And by “every down,” he means base, nickel, dime, goal-line…. offense, special teams, the halftime show… pic.twitter.com/L2g67wLooZ — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 3, 2022

An Adirondack chair on the Saint Vincent camps. Seeing it just made me sad. Triggered memories of the late Tunch Ilkin, who ended every work day up here lounging in a chair with a cigar (and best friend Craig Wolfley) pic.twitter.com/kTvzm0yls1 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 3, 2022

When asked what he has to do as a follow-up to winning the Defensive Player of the Year last season, @_TJWatt had a simple answer.



'We’ve got to win a Super Bowl. Simple as that.' — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 3, 2022

Note: It is hot and sticky today at Saint Vincent. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 3, 2022

Spillane on the intensity of padded practices: "Coach Tomlin always says, you'd rather say 'WHOA!" than "Sic 'em." And that's his way of saying he wants hungry dogs out there. He'd rather have to pull your leash and tell you to calm down a little bit, than have to rile you up." — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) August 3, 2022

Teryl Austin said the pecking order at inside linebacker remains Myles Jack and Devin Bush followed by Robert Spillane. But said Spillane is keeping himself in the mix. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 3, 2022

Steelers not in pads today. But rumor has it that they'll close practice with a little two-minute drill action — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 3, 2022

Anthony Miller just fielded 7 punts, holding onto every ball as he fielded the 7th — the record for the 2022 camp so far. He gets a giant cheer from the crowd after catching his seventh. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

Steelers aren’t in pads for today’s practice after wearing them the last two days.



It’s a balmy 86 degrees in full sun. UV index hitting 8. A guaranteed sunburn, even with a giant hat and sunscreen. pic.twitter.com/9oOJAPLSGt — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

#Steelers WR Anthony Miller who held on to 6 punted balls a few days ago, does it again to the delight of the #StVincent. Crowd pic.twitter.com/kHQbMN4QpC — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 3, 2022

Now it’s #Steelers WR Tyler Vaughns turn. He gets to 5. Can it make it to 6?? Bragging rights on the line pic.twitter.com/5ATAhSY0A7 — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 3, 2022

Gunner Olszewski had a long chat with the officials — first day they’ve been out at Latrobe — on the positioning of gunners and where and how they can run in and out of bounds. pic.twitter.com/CWQ69uYRtA — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

QBs are working on handoffs, then rolling out and throwing to Najee Harris. Doubt Harris practices today, but he’s still staying involved.



Chase Claypool and Pat Freiermuth also not practicing. pic.twitter.com/tmfm4xIEsC — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

Diontae Johnson taking part in individual drills so far. Not sure if #18 will do it all OR will hold in continue #Steelers pic.twitter.com/imPaVdjtDi — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 3, 2022

Trubisky gets 3 reps in Seven Shots-as does Rudolph. Mitch goes 1 for 3 with a Pickens drop denying another score. Mason goes 2 for 3. Pickett gets score on shovel pass to Heyward. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 3, 2022

Defense just barely wins 7 shots on a controversial final call. Connor Heyward thought he had it on a shovel pass, but official ruled he was touched down short of the line.



Trubisky: 1/3

Rudolph: 2/3

Pickett: 0/1



Trubisky’s TD to Miller breaks a 4-day scoring drought for 1s — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

Nice nab George Pickens in a one-on-one drill. Caught it over Cam Sutton and stayed inbounds on his tip toes. His body control continues to be impressive — especially for a guy his size. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

George Pickens gets the best of Ahkello Witherspoon on the curl route. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/dBHKW1WX6X — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Calvin Austin vs Arthur Maulet. pic.twitter.com/2PceOAB8oF — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

George Pickens get air! Makes the catch vs Cameron Sutton. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i3JEiLPJYp — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Kenny Pickett just hit Calvin Austin for what looked like a nice completion, but it was just a tad late and Arthur Maulet got the PBU. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

Miles Boykin over Justin Layne. pic.twitter.com/GKiiJVYf6e — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

George Pickens and Ahkello Witherspoon go again. Pickens doesn't come down with it, but the ref throws a flag. pic.twitter.com/Ja01wkTHXf — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

First team sessions starting. It's Kendrick Green over Kevin Dotson today. — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

CB Levi Wallace (illness) is at practice, but not participating — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

Looks like Cam Heyward and TJ Watt are getting a break today. Montravius Adams and Derrek Tsuka are playing the 1s in the first team period. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

No hitting today, but Anthony McFarland definitely has some juice. He has been impressive the past few days. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/yjk2wqVi6H — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

The QBs have been rotating throughout skill groups in this period. Doesn’t seem as defined as previous periods with distinct 1s, 2s and 3s. https://t.co/xZRf1sMsJE — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

Anthony McFarland again. This time on the jet sweep. pic.twitter.com/dM3NxA3e7Z — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

RB Mataeo Durant bounces it outside. pic.twitter.com/EEUP0o9O2B — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Pressley Harvin still needs to get more consistent on his punts. Beamed of them, but still had a dud mixed in. He has a huge leg when he connects. — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Mitch Trubisky checks down to Zach Gentry. pic.twitter.com/fT2NheeUMr — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Trubisky still taking No. 1 snaps today, but Rudolph clearly back at No. 2. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 3, 2022

Mason Rudolph finds Cody White. pic.twitter.com/ADONqskgBp — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Pocket closes in on Trubisky. Hits Anthony Miller over the middle. pic.twitter.com/HuJdL6KHUq — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Trubisky to Connor Heyward. pic.twitter.com/swL472TZ73 — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph just rotated reps with the 1st and second team.



Trubisky took two reps, followed by Rudolph’s two reps. Each got four reps before Kenny Pickett rotated in. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

Blitz comes vs Kenny Pickett. Fires incomplete. pic.twitter.com/13QblMrEUe — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Pickett gets the ball out quick this time. pic.twitter.com/WkrmrnF9OU — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Low snap. Kenny Pickett collects it but fires behind. Nobody home. pic.twitter.com/uUklsVRFBe — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Kenny Pickett with his beat throw of the afternoon. Fires back shoulder down the sideline. Like to see him look down the field. pic.twitter.com/Qhk8qVNZu1 — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Frisman Jackson is the most entertaining coach to watch during practice. He’s vocal and really gets on guys to teach them after a rep. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

Mason Rudolph finds Miles Boykin pic.twitter.com/NR7vuuaHeW — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Defense easily sacks Mitch Trubisky here. pic.twitter.com/lg0ilENdBv — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Kenny Pickett rifles one over the middle to Tyler Snead. pic.twitter.com/wMGRH3kVPe — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

The offense looking much more crisp today. Mitch Trubisky has looked much better. Decisive with his throws. Has a couple of runs that were good gainers, as well. Ball is coming out on time. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 3, 2022

Pickett sacked again. Thay one came quick, but he needs to feel that pressure. pic.twitter.com/c6IeGCkYXn — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Ahkello Witherspoon breaks up Rudolph's pass intended for Calvin Austin pic.twitter.com/BpAfMGZn7w — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Rudolph finds Boykin. Mason seems to be the most willing QB here to look down the field. pic.twitter.com/OuGpyce50i — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Good receiver drills by #15 Cody White, #89 Gunner Olczewski and #84 Tyler Snead #Steelers pic.twitter.com/RLWobUKaZ9 — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 3, 2022

Kenny Pickett with a beautiful pass in stride on a deep post to Jace Sternberger. pic.twitter.com/6CuMUCtS8t — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Kenny Pickett with a nice thread-the-needle throw to Jace Sternberger in 7 on 7. Got it and got it out. That's been an issue. Still holds it too long at times, but getting better. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 3, 2022

LB Buddy Johnson with a nice play in coverage. pic.twitter.com/MyjnVR658O — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

First two-minute drill of camp and Mitch Trubisky gets the first reps. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

Throwing under pressure, Mitch Trubisky finds George Pickens coming across the back of the end zone with seconds to spare to win the 2 minute drill. Offense is fired up. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

#Steelers offense caps off two-minute drill with a Mitch Trubisky TD pass to WR George Pickens. pic.twitter.com/il1eJ68I0s — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Mason Rudolph’s unit doesn’t score in two-minute drill. Last throw went too high to a heavily covered Gunner in the back of the end zone. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

Defense holds on two-minute drill from Mason Rudolph-led offense. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/gWngoDs9fu — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022