Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Wednesday’s practice

As they continue their second week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting back on the field at St. Vincent College for practice.
After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.
When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice today, their first in full pads. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see practice of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.
Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.
The reigning NFL defensive player of the year talked today
Asked about his skirmish with rookie 5-ft-7 WR Calvin Austin III yesterday, TJ Watt brushed it off, "Just having some fun."
Asked if Austin had fun, Watt laughed. “Probably not as much.”
Pittsburgh Dad is on campus today. Just conducted an "interview" with Zach Gentry
Robert Spillane believes he can be an every-down player.
And by “every down,” he means base, nickel, dime, goal-line…. offense, special teams, the halftime show… pic.twitter.com/L2g67wLooZ
An Adirondack chair on the Saint Vincent camps. Seeing it just made me sad. Triggered memories of the late Tunch Ilkin, who ended every work day up here lounging in a chair with a cigar (and best friend Craig Wolfley)
When asked what he has to do as a follow-up to winning the Defensive Player of the Year last season, @_TJWatt had a simple answer.
'We’ve got to win a Super Bowl. Simple as that.'
Note: It is hot and sticky today at Saint Vincent.
Spillane on the intensity of padded practices: "Coach Tomlin always says, you'd rather say 'WHOA!" than "Sic 'em." And that's his way of saying he wants hungry dogs out there. He'd rather have to pull your leash and tell you to calm down a little bit, than have to rile you up."
Teryl Austin said the pecking order at inside linebacker remains Myles Jack and Devin Bush followed by Robert Spillane. But said Spillane is keeping himself in the mix.
Steelers not in pads today. But rumor has it that they'll close practice with a little two-minute drill action
Anthony Miller just fielded 7 punts, holding onto every ball as he fielded the 7th — the record for the 2022 camp so far. He gets a giant cheer from the crowd after catching his seventh.
Steelers aren't in pads for today's practice after wearing them the last two days.
It's a balmy 86 degrees in full sun. UV index hitting 8. A guaranteed sunburn, even with a giant hat and sunscreen.
#Steelers WR Anthony Miller who held on to 6 punted balls a few days ago, does it again to the delight of the #StVincent. Crowd
Now it's #Steelers WR Tyler Vaughns turn. He gets to 5. Can it make it to 6?? Bragging rights on the line
Gunner Olszewski had a long chat with the officials — first day they've been out at Latrobe — on the positioning of gunners and where and how they can run in and out of bounds.
QBs are working on handoffs, then rolling out and throwing to Najee Harris. Doubt Harris practices today, but he's still staying involved.
Chase Claypool and Pat Freiermuth also not practicing.
Diontae Johnson taking part in individual drills so far. Not sure if #18 will do it all OR will hold in continue #Steelers
Trubisky gets 3 reps in Seven Shots-as does Rudolph. Mitch goes 1 for 3 with a Pickens drop denying another score. Mason goes 2 for 3. Pickett gets score on shovel pass to Heyward.
Defense just barely wins 7 shots on a controversial final call. Connor Heyward thought he had it on a shovel pass, but official ruled he was touched down short of the line.
Trubisky: 1/3
Rudolph: 2/3
Pickett: 0/1
Trubisky’s TD to Miller breaks a 4-day scoring drought for 1s
Nice nab George Pickens in a one-on-one drill. Caught it over Cam Sutton and stayed inbounds on his tip toes. His body control continues to be impressive — especially for a guy his size.
George Pickens gets the best of Ahkello Witherspoon on the curl route. #Steelers
Calvin Austin vs Arthur Maulet.
George Pickens get air! Makes the catch vs Cameron Sutton. #Steelers
Kenny Pickett just hit Calvin Austin for what looked like a nice completion, but it was just a tad late and Arthur Maulet got the PBU.
Miles Boykin over Justin Layne.
George Pickens and Ahkello Witherspoon go again. Pickens doesn't come down with it, but the ref throws a flag.
First team sessions starting. It's Kendrick Green over Kevin Dotson today.
CB Levi Wallace (illness) is at practice, but not participating
Looks like Cam Heyward and TJ Watt are getting a break today. Montravius Adams and Derrek Tsuka are playing the 1s in the first team period.
No hitting today, but Anthony McFarland definitely has some juice. He has been impressive the past few days. #Steelers
The QBs have been rotating throughout skill groups in this period. Doesn't seem as defined as previous periods with distinct 1s, 2s and 3s.
Anthony McFarland again. This time on the jet sweep.
RB Mataeo Durant bounces it outside.
@Mtrubisky10
Pressley Harvin still needs to get more consistent on his punts. Beamed of them, but still had a dud mixed in. He has a huge leg when he connects.
Mitch Trubisky checks down to Zach Gentry.
Trubisky still taking No. 1 snaps today, but Rudolph clearly back at No. 2.
Mason Rudolph finds Cody White.
Pocket closes in on Trubisky. Hits Anthony Miller over the middle.
Trubisky to Connor Heyward.
Rudolph to Miller.
Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph just rotated reps with the 1st and second team.
Trubisky took two reps, followed by Rudolph’s two reps. Each got four reps before Kenny Pickett rotated in.
Blitz comes vs Kenny Pickett. Fires incomplete.
Pickett gets the ball out quick this time.
Low snap. Kenny Pickett collects it but fires behind. Nobody home.
Kenny Pickett with his beat throw of the afternoon. Fires back shoulder down the sideline. Like to see him look down the field.
Frisman Jackson is the most entertaining coach to watch during practice. He's vocal and really gets on guys to teach them after a rep.
Mason Rudolph finds Miles Boykin
Defense easily sacks Mitch Trubisky here.
Kenny Pickett rifles one over the middle to Tyler Snead.
The offense looking much more crisp today. Mitch Trubisky has looked much better. Decisive with his throws. Has a couple of runs that were good gainers, as well. Ball is coming out on time.
Pickett sacked again. Thay one came quick, but he needs to feel that pressure.
Another BIG Crowd at @MySaintVincent for #Steelers Wednesday Training Camp
Ahkello Witherspoon breaks up Rudolph's pass intended for Calvin Austin
Rudolph finds Boykin. Mason seems to be the most willing QB here to look down the field.
Good receiver drills by #15 Cody White, #89 Gunner Olczewski and #84 Tyler Snead #Steelers
Kenny Pickett with a beautiful pass in stride on a deep post to Jace Sternberger.
Kenny Pickett with a nice thread-the-needle throw to Jace Sternberger in 7 on 7. Got it and got it out. That's been an issue. Still holds it too long at times, but getting better.
LB Buddy Johnson with a nice play in coverage.
First two-minute drill of camp and Mitch Trubisky gets the first reps.
#Steelers two-minute drill.
Throwing under pressure, Mitch Trubisky finds George Pickens coming across the back of the end zone with seconds to spare to win the 2 minute drill. Offense is fired up.
#Steelers offense caps off two-minute drill with a Mitch Trubisky TD pass to WR George Pickens.
Kevin Rader...
Mason Rudolph's unit doesn't score in two-minute drill. Last throw went too high to a heavily covered Gunner in the back of the end zone.
Defense holds on two-minute drill from Mason Rudolph-led offense. #Steelers
That's a wrap!
New #Steelers Special Advisor to Art Rooney Dave Morehouse arrives at #Steelers Camp. Morehouse had a excellent career with #Penguins advancing their brand
The Quickster: @CalvinAustinIII
