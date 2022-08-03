Pittsburgh Steelers bring in David Morehouse as Senior Advisor

The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting to re-shape their front office by adding a new position. The position title is Senior Advisor to the President, and the person the organization hired for the job is David Morehouse.

Morehouse is a name many fans of Pittsburgh sports should know. He was named the Penguins team President in 2007 and added the CEO title in 2010, before stepping down as CEO and President this past April.

We have hired David Morehouse as Senior Advisor to the President.https://t.co/wffoSIPQt9 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 3, 2022

What will Morehouse be doing for the Steelers? The official Steelers website said he will “focus primarily on community and League-related initiatives in the newly created position.”

“We are excited that David is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “He was very successful during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to a championship-caliber team both on the ice and in their community efforts. He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are thrilled for David to continue his success with the Steelers.”

For Morehouse, a Pittsburgh native who attended Duquesne University, this is an exciting new chapter to his professional career.

“This is an exciting day for me and my family,” Morehouse said. “I have spent my entire life watching and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the greatest and most respected franchises in all professional sports.

“During my time with the Penguins, I tried to learn from the Steelers and incorporate many of the things that Art II and his family have done with the team. It was an honor to work for great owners at the Penguins in Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle, and now I have a chance to work for Art and the Rooney family. It’s a dream come true for a Pittsburgh kid.”

The Steelers with new General Manager (GM) Omar Khan will look different in a lot of ways, but the addition of Morehouse should be viewed as a positive for the organization, even if it doesn’t necessarily equate to more wins in 2022.

