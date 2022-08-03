Steelers place Jeremy McNichols on IR, add another RB

The excitement of the Pittsburgh Steelers adding Jeremy McNichols on the day the team reported to training camp was short lived.

After the first padded practice of camp, McNichols left with a shoulder injury. Mike Tomlin said the injury needed further evaluation, and it is now obvious the injury was worse than originally thought.

Wednesday the team announced they placed McNichols on Injured Reserve (IR).

We have signed RB Master Teague III and placed RB Jeremy McNichols on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLaw https://t.co/KGrAmnKRC2 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 3, 2022

With McNichols going on IR, the team needed to add to the position depth and signed Master Teague III.

Teague played his college football at Ohio State and was an undrafted rookie free agent (UDFA) by the Chicago Bears before being released three days later.

The running back depth has been hindered not just with McNichols’ injury, but also a foot injury sustained by Najee Harris when his foot was stepped on in practice.

