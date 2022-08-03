NFL decides to appeal the 6-game suspension ruling of Deshaun Watson

Monday news broke of the Cleveland Browns, along with the NFL world, finding out what the ruling of Sue Robinson was after her investigation. Fans of the Browns were jubilant when they heard the suspension was six games, and not a full year; however, what fans needed to know was this situation was far from over.

After Robinson’s ruling, the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) stated the ruling would then go to Roger Goodell’s desk. He could accept the ruling, or he could impose his own suspension.

Following the ruling on Monday, the league had three days to appeal Robinson’s ruling, and it has been made public they are doing just that.

This per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network:

Statement from NFL spokesman @NFLprguy on the appeal, which has been filed: pic.twitter.com/n8tceBYinJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 3, 2022

So, what happens now? Goodell and company will give a ruling, which will likely be appealed by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). At this point, there is a good chance this will be sent back to the courts to be sorted out.

In other words, this is far from over, but there will be several steps along the way to keep an eye on, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding not just this story, but the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to press on throughout training camp and get ready for the preseason.