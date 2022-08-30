Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: Why do some Steelers fans want certain players to fail?

We love our Pittsburgh Steelers, but there are certain players that make us crazy. Some fans root against certain players and wish them to fail. Please stop that. With that being said, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

Player-hating to the detriment of the team

Steelers Hangover: The third cut is the deepest

With final cuts less than 24 hours away, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decisions to make. What might the 2022 version of the black and gold look like to start the year? Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

What the Steelers will look like after final cuts

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor:

Important questions remain unanswered for the 2022 Steelers. Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Important questions remain

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

