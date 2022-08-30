The Pittsburgh Steelers official 53-man roster to start the 2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 53-man roster has just been released! While it is a foregone conclusion that the Steelers will be placing a player or players on the Reserve/Injured List (IR), questions about who would make the cut and who would be looking for employment elsewhere have now been answered. As we know, this roster will likely be very short-lived as the team prepares for its Week 1 matchup.
Players are listed by position group and are in no specific order.
Offense
Quarterback (3)
- Mitch Trubisky
- Mason Rudolph
- Kenny Pickett
Running Back (3)
- Najee Harris
- Benny Snell Jr.
- Jaylen Warren
Fullback (1):
- Derek Watt
Wide Receiver (7)
- Diontae Johnson
- Chase Claypool
- George Pickens
- Calvin Austin III
- Gunner Olszewki
- Myles Boykin
- Stephen Sims
Tight End (3)
- Pat Freiermuth
- Zach Gentry
- Connor Heyward
Offensive Line (8)
- Chukwuma Okorafor
- James Daniels
- Mason Cole
- Kevin Dotson
- Dan Moore Jr.
- J.C Hassenauer
- Kendrick Green
- Jesse Davis
Defense
Defensive Line (7)
- Cameron Heyward
- Tyson Alualu
- Larry Ogunjobi
- Chris Wormley
- Isaiahh Loudermilk
- DeMarvin Leal
- Montravius Adams
Outside Linebacker (4)
- T.J. Watt
- Alex Highsmith
- Derrek Tuszka
- Malik Reed
Inside Linebacker (4)
- Myles Jack
- Devin Bush
- Robert Spillane
- Mark Robinson
Cornerback (5)
- Cameron Sutton
- Levi Wallace
- Ahkello Witherspoon
- Arthur Maulet
- James Pierre
Safety (5)
- Minkah Fitzpatrick
- Terrell Edmunds
- Damontae Kazee
- Miles Killebrew
- Tre Norwood
Specialists
Placekicker (1)
- Chris Boswell
Punter (1)
- Pressley Harvin III
Long Snapper (1)
- Christian Kuntz
Offense: 25
Defense: 25
Specialists: 3
Total: 53
