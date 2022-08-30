 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Pittsburgh Steelers official 53-man roster to start the 2022 season

Reports have been trickling in since Sunday’s final preseason game, but here is the first version of the Steelers 53-man roster.

By Dave.Schofield
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 53-man roster has just been released! While it is a foregone conclusion that the Steelers will be placing a player or players on the Reserve/Injured List (IR), questions about who would make the cut and who would be looking for employment elsewhere have now been answered. As we know, this roster will likely be very short-lived as the team prepares for its Week 1 matchup.

Players are listed by position group and are in no specific order.

So what do you think of the Steelers decision for the roster? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below. As always, make sure you stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued breakdown and analysis of the Steeler’s 53-man roster, as well as breaking news, commentary, and all things Pittsburgh Steelers!

Offense

Quarterback (3)

  • Mitch Trubisky
  • Mason Rudolph
  • Kenny Pickett

Running Back (3)

  • Najee Harris
  • Benny Snell Jr.
  • Jaylen Warren

Fullback (1):

  • Derek Watt

Wide Receiver (7)

  • Diontae Johnson
  • Chase Claypool
  • George Pickens
  • Calvin Austin III
  • Gunner Olszewki
  • Myles Boykin
  • Stephen Sims

Tight End (3)

  • Pat Freiermuth
  • Zach Gentry
  • Connor Heyward

Offensive Line (8)

  • Chukwuma Okorafor
  • James Daniels
  • Mason Cole
  • Kevin Dotson
  • Dan Moore Jr.
  • J.C Hassenauer
  • Kendrick Green
  • Jesse Davis

Defense

Defensive Line (7)

  • Cameron Heyward
  • Tyson Alualu
  • Larry Ogunjobi
  • Chris Wormley
  • Isaiahh Loudermilk
  • DeMarvin Leal
  • Montravius Adams

Outside Linebacker (4)

  • T.J. Watt
  • Alex Highsmith
  • Derrek Tuszka
  • Malik Reed

Inside Linebacker (4)

  • Myles Jack
  • Devin Bush
  • Robert Spillane
  • Mark Robinson

Cornerback (5)

  • Cameron Sutton
  • Levi Wallace
  • Ahkello Witherspoon
  • Arthur Maulet
  • James Pierre

Safety (5)

  • Minkah Fitzpatrick
  • Terrell Edmunds
  • Damontae Kazee
  • Miles Killebrew
  • Tre Norwood

Specialists

Placekicker (1)

  • Chris Boswell

Punter (1)

  • Pressley Harvin III

Long Snapper (1)

  • Christian Kuntz

Offense: 25

Defense: 25

Specialists: 3

Total: 53

Check out the BTSC Breaking News Podcast about the Steelers 53-man roster coming soon...

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...