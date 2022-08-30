The Pittsburgh Steelers official 53-man roster to start the 2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 53-man roster has just been released! While it is a foregone conclusion that the Steelers will be placing a player or players on the Reserve/Injured List (IR), questions about who would make the cut and who would be looking for employment elsewhere have now been answered. As we know, this roster will likely be very short-lived as the team prepares for its Week 1 matchup.

Players are listed by position group and are in no specific order.

So what do you think of the Steelers decision for the roster? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Offense

Quarterback (3)

Mitch Trubisky

Mason Rudolph

Kenny Pickett

Running Back (3)

Najee Harris

Benny Snell Jr.

Jaylen Warren

Fullback (1):

Derek Watt

Wide Receiver (7)

Diontae Johnson

Chase Claypool

George Pickens

Calvin Austin III

Gunner Olszewki

Myles Boykin

Stephen Sims

Tight End (3)

Pat Freiermuth

Zach Gentry

Connor Heyward

Offensive Line (8)

Chukwuma Okorafor

James Daniels

Mason Cole

Kevin Dotson

Dan Moore Jr.

J.C Hassenauer

Kendrick Green

Jesse Davis

Defense

Defensive Line (7)

Cameron Heyward

Tyson Alualu

Larry Ogunjobi

Chris Wormley

Isaiahh Loudermilk

DeMarvin Leal

Montravius Adams

Outside Linebacker (4)

T.J. Watt

Alex Highsmith

Derrek Tuszka

Malik Reed

Inside Linebacker (4)

Myles Jack

Devin Bush

Robert Spillane

Mark Robinson

Cornerback (5)

Cameron Sutton

Levi Wallace

Ahkello Witherspoon

Arthur Maulet

James Pierre

Safety (5)

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Terrell Edmunds

Damontae Kazee

Miles Killebrew

Tre Norwood

Specialists

Placekicker (1)

Chris Boswell

Punter (1)

Pressley Harvin III

Long Snapper (1)

Christian Kuntz

Offense: 25

Defense: 25

Specialists: 3

Total: 53

