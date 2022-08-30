Pittsburgh Steelers make several, but not all, roster cuts official

Tuesday is the day when the Pittsburgh Steelers and all other NFL franchises have to trim their offseason rosters from 80 to 53 players. Every team handles this process differently, and the Steelers have chosen to address it in at least two waves.
The first wave of cuts is done, but three players to be released still remain.
We have made roster moves in advance of today’s 4 PM deadline to trim the roster. @BordasLaw— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 30, 2022
The players who were released in the first wave of cuts were:
Offense
OL William Dunkle
OL Adrian Ealy
OL Chaz Green
OL John Leglue
OL Ryan McCollum
RB Max Borghi
TE Kevin Rader
TE Jace Sternberger
WR Tyler Snead
WR Tyler Vaughns
WR Cody White
Defense
S Elijah Riley
DB Chris Steele
DB Linden Stephens
LB Ron’Dell Carter
LB Buddy Johnson
LB Hamilcar Rashed
LB Delontae Scott
LB James Vaughters
DL Carlos Davis
DL Khalil Davis
NT Donovan Jeter
DL Henry Mondeaux
Waived/injured
DB Carlins Platel
The Steelers have until 4pm ET to get their roster down to the official 53 players, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC as the team trims their roster and starts looking ahead to Week 1 of the regular season and their trip to Cincinnati to play the Bengals.
Loading comments...