Pittsburgh Steelers make several, but not all, roster cuts official

Tuesday is the day when the Pittsburgh Steelers and all other NFL franchises have to trim their offseason rosters from 80 to 53 players. Every team handles this process differently, and the Steelers have chosen to address it in at least two waves.

The first wave of cuts is done, but three players to be released still remain.

We have made roster moves in advance of today’s 4 PM deadline to trim the roster. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 30, 2022

The players who were released in the first wave of cuts were:

Offense

OL William Dunkle

OL Adrian Ealy

OL Chaz Green

OL John Leglue

OL Ryan McCollum

RB Max Borghi

TE Kevin Rader

TE Jace Sternberger

WR Tyler Snead

WR Tyler Vaughns

WR Cody White

Defense

S Elijah Riley

DB Chris Steele

DB Linden Stephens

LB Ron’Dell Carter

LB Buddy Johnson

LB Hamilcar Rashed

LB Delontae Scott

LB James Vaughters

DL Carlos Davis

DL Khalil Davis

NT Donovan Jeter

DL Henry Mondeaux

Waived/injured

DB Carlins Platel

The Steelers have until 4pm ET to get their roster down to the official 53 players, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC as the team trims their roster and starts looking ahead to Week 1 of the regular season and their trip to Cincinnati to play the Bengals.