Steelers trade for offensive lineman Jesse Davis

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their 2022 roster as they down to 53 players. With plenty of cuts happening, the Steelers are also willing to look outside their organization to improve their team. In what is the second trade of the day for the Steelers, they have acquired offensive lineman Jesse Davis from the Minnesota Vikings.

The #Steelers are trading for #Vikings OL Jesse Davis, per me and @MikeGarafolo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Undrafted out of Idaho in 2015, Jesse Davis signed with the Seattle Seahawks but did not make the 53-man roster or land on the practice squad. Following the season, Davis signed a reserve/future contract with the New York Jets but once again did not make the 53-man roster. He did spend several weeks on the Jet’s practice squad late in the season. After being released by New York, he signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad to finish out 2016.

In 2017, Davis made the Dolphins roster and appeared in all 16 games with 10 starts. In five seasons in Miami, Davis appeared in 80 games with 72 starts across various positions on the offensive line. In 2021, Davis played 15 games at right tackle with two games at left guard. In his career, Davis has played every position across the offensive line except center.

In March, Davis signed with the Minnesota Vikings for a one-year deal worth $3 million and $1.5 coming as a signing bonus. Assuming the Steelers inherit Davis‘s contract with no re-negotiations, he is due to count $1.5 million against the salary cap in 2022.

As for compensation, it’s been reported the Steelers will be giving up a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2025.

It's a 2025 conditional 7th rounder going to MIN. https://t.co/R6RqXnlkMq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

