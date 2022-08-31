Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest six podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Last Minute Fantasy Draft Nuggets

For those of you that have yet to draft, we reward the procrastinators with some last minute info that you need to know to win your league. Looking for some winning strategies? This week, Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar look at certain players to consider for your 2022 roster.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Last minute draft nuggets

and MUCH MORE!

Breaking News Podcast: Steelers acquire an edge rusher

The Steelers were looking for depth at outside linebacker and acquired it by sending a sixth-round pick to Denver in exchange for Malik Reed and a seventh-rounder. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield as he reports what we know right now on this big story and stick with Behind the Steel Curtain for everything Steelers.

Breaking News Podcast: Steelers trade for an offensive lineman in Omar Khan’s second deal of the day

Omar Khan has made a deal again, bringing in Minnesota OL Jesse Davis for a conditional 7th rounder in 2025. Join BTSC Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis as he reports what we know now on this big story and stick with Behind the Steel Curtain for everything Steelers.

Breaking News Podcast: The Steelers get the roster down to 53

The Steelers made their first wave of final cuts on their way to getting their roster down to 53. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield as he reports all we need to know about the 2022 Men of Steel. Be sure to stick with Behind the Steel Curtain for everything you need to know about the roster cuts.

The Scho Bro Show: The Steelers 2022 roster is far from set

The Steelers cut their roster down to 53 and made some trades, but this 2022 roster is far from complete. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The announcement of the prize for the BTSC survivor pool

A personal announcement from BTSC editor Dave Schofield

The ever-evolving 2022 roster

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Trying to make sense of the Steelers cuts and trades

Omar Khan, Mike Tomlin, and the Steelers organization had quite the busy Tuesday with roster cuts and multiple trades. Let’s make sense of it all. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman. Join Jeff for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Making sense of the Steelers’ moves on cutdown day

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE