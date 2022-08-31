Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 practice squad tracker: Keeping track of all the news, rumors, and possible additions

Now that the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers 53-man roster is set, the next step will be scouring the more than 850 players who are no longer members of an NFL team. While the Steelers could find a player to bolster their roster before Week 1, their other concern is signing 16 players to the 2022 practice squad. The first step was for players to clear waivers (if they have less than 4 accrued seasons) where they would be picked up onto another team’s 53-man roster.

As players wait to see if their dreams of landing on an NFL roster can still become a reality, many are in talks with teams to join their practice squad in case they are not claimed off waivers. As news and rumors emerge dealing with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, we will continue to update them below.

Remember, each NFL team can have as many as 6 players on the practice squad with an unlimited number of accrued seasons.

Make sure to check back to Behind The Steel Curtain or the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as this article will be updated as more news and rumors are released.

Steelers Practice Squad Rumors

John Leglue is staying in Pittsburgh after all. The versatile OL just signed to the practice squad, per source. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 31, 2022

Rumors of former Steelers signing elsewhere