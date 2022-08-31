7 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following Tuesday’s practice

As the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers continued their work on the practice field at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Tuesday, albeit with a much smaller roster, we were also graced with a media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. Despite his brief responses, it’s time for another installment of the “players mentioned” article. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.

Malik Reed

The Steelers completed two trades on Tuesday, but only one was reported before Coach Tomlin‘s time with the media. Coach Tomlin was asked to confirm the trade for Malik Reed and what he does to help the team.

“I can confirm it. He’s an edge guy that provides good quality depth for us there. He’s played a lot; he’s played over 700 snaps the last two seasons. He was kind of the third guy that got elevated and played a lot in Denver because of circumstances, [Bradley] Chubb and others. He brings a type of experience that’s helpful to us. We’re excited about having him. He’s young and experienced. He’s 26. I talked to him this morning and he’s excited about getting on this moving train and putting his hand in the pile, along with the rest of us.”

In a later question, Coach Tomlin was asked how much he recalled of Reed as a prospect for the 2019 draft.

“I just watch a lot of professional football tape, and obviously there’s 700-plus snaps in the past two years. He’s been on a lot of Denver tape, and so I’m familiar with his play, no doubt. I like his motor. He appears to be an attention-to-detail guy. He plays bigger than his measurables. He’s got a nice inside long arm. He’s capable rushing from both sides. There’s a lot that’s attractive about his game.”

Najee Harris

Following the Steelers third preseason game, Najee Harris told the media he was dealing with a Lisfranc sprain during training camp. Coach Tomlin was asked how much of an issue it is and how much does it factor with the reserve players.

“It’s a nonissue. He was a full participant all last week and played in the game and will continue to be. So that’s in our rearview.”

Devin Bush

One player going into the final year of his contract who really needs to step up is linebacker Devin Bush. Coach Tomlin was asked an incomplete question as he interrupted after it was stated that it was an important year for Devin Bush.

“This is an important year for all of us.”

In a follow-up question, Coach Tom was asked if there has been any progress he’s been looking for from Bush.

“Yes.”

In another follow-up question, he was asked in what areas he is seeing progress from Bush.

“All areas. Young guys, we expect them to grow continually. He’s one, particularly because he missed a significant amount of time in his second year. It’s reasonable to expect him to continue to get better in all areas every day. He’s bringing that approach and that attitude, and we’ve just got to keep the trajectory of it going.”

Diontae Johnson & Damontae Kazee

There were a number of players who did not finish the game on Sunday for the Steelers. Coach Tomlin was asked specifically about Diontae Johnson and Damontae Kazee if they were any updates to their injuries.

“No, there aren’t. We’re optimistic about their availability. Obviously, we’ve got a lot of time between now and September 11, so I think that’s just the appropriate attitude to have.”

Arthur Maulet & Tre Norwood

It has been reported that Damontae Kazee has a broken arm and will need to go on the Reserve/Injured List. Coach Tomlin was asked what options they have to replace Kazee and what some of the stuff was they were using him with.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys. We’ve got Arthur Maulet, we’ve got Tre Norwood, we’ve got a bunch of versatile chess pieces in the secondary that allow us to do a lot of things and bring different skillsets. Obviously, Kazee was doing some really good things, but we have a lot of guys that are displaying versatility down in and down out in the back end.”

Mike Tomlin’s media session can be seen below: