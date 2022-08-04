All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

The War Room: How big a pay day should the Steelers give Diontae?

NFL wide receivers are getting paid through the facemask and Diontae Johnson is standing in line hoping to get his. How big of a pay day should the Steelers give their fourth-year pass catcher? This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

Are the Steelers and Diontae Johnson destined to stay together or part ways?

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

The Steelers Curtain Call: Ranking the Steelers against the AFC North

In the Curtain Call finale of 2022, Andrew Wilbar, in for Shannon White, joins Geoffrey Benedict to wrap up the offseason by ranking the Steelers position groups against their AFC North Rivals.

News and Notes

A look at the position groups of the Steelers vs. the division

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: How much do the Steelers need to improve their run defense?

The Steelers run defense was an Achilles Heel in 2021. What level of improvement is pertinent for Pittsburgh this season? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

How much improvement is needed to stop the run in the Steel City?

and more geeky numbers!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE