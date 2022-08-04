 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Recap, Day 7: Offense sees must-needed improvement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Training Camp, and it is time to check out what went down during the latest practice!

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Wednesday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

7 Shots

The Steelers’ offense saw improvement in the 7 Shots drill, but still wasn’t able to claim victory. A dropped pass by George Pickens was the back-breaker, but some needed improvement by Mitch Trubisky and the offensive unit.

No Pads, Vets Off

The Steelers didn’t wear pads after back-to-back days with them on, and they also started given some veterans the day off. Two leaders in particular — Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt — were given the day off.

Trubisky Rebound

As stated earlier, Trubisky looked much better, and it could be noted some of the success also had to do with two of the defense’s game wreckers, Watt and Heyward, not participating. Nonetheless, reviews of Trubisky’s game were much better Wednesday, and this is a positive sign.

Pickens Praise

Despite his dropped pass in 7 Shots, George Pickens has again been making plays when given the opportunity. The play which made reporters take notice was a nice catch over Cam Sutton in the team’s one-on-one drills.

QB Shuffle Continues

Trubisky got the first team reps early in team sessions, but Mike Tomlin decided to shuffle up the rotation giving Mason Rudolph getting some first team reps. Tomlin said repetitions would be distributed, and this is a sign of this happening.

ILB Update

Earlier in camp there was some debate as to who would be the team’s starting inside linebackers. It was assumed it would be Devin Bush and Myles Jack, but Robert Spillane started throwing his name into the mix. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said Jack and Bush are at the top of the order, with Spillane staying in the mix.

It’s a mentality

Spillane spoke to media before practice, and reiterated what Mike Tomlin says about physicality. When fans/media talk about camp fights, that is the type of physicality Tomlin isn’t going to go against. As Tomlin always says, better to say “whoa” than “sic ‘em”.

Boykin Stepping Up

Miles Boykin has had a rough camp at times this year. Dropped passes has been the theme, but it is good to see Boykin finally put together a good practice Wednesday. With Chase Claypool still nursing his shoulder injury, and Diontae Johnson’s hold-in going strong, Boykin is getting plenty of chances to prove his worth.

2 Minute Drill

The Steelers did their two-minute drill for the top two units, and there was success with the starters. Mitch Trubisky orchestrated a scoring drive with the top offensive unit, while Mason Rudolph’s drive stalled at the 7-yard line.

