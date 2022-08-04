The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Wednesday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

7 Shots

The Steelers’ offense saw improvement in the 7 Shots drill, but still wasn’t able to claim victory. A dropped pass by George Pickens was the back-breaker, but some needed improvement by Mitch Trubisky and the offensive unit.

Defense just barely wins 7 shots on a controversial final call. Connor Heyward thought he had it on a shovel pass, but official ruled he was touched down short of the line.



Trubisky: 1/3

Rudolph: 2/3

Pickett: 0/1



Trubisky’s TD to Miller breaks a 4-day scoring drought for 1s — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

Offense wins seven shots 4-3. More interestingly. Three attempts for Trubisky. Three attempts for Rudolph with second unit and one for Pickett. Pickett had been 2 on Monday and Tuesday. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 3, 2022

No Pads, Vets Off

The Steelers didn’t wear pads after back-to-back days with them on, and they also started given some veterans the day off. Two leaders in particular — Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt — were given the day off.

Looks like Cam Heyward and TJ Watt are getting a break today. Montravius Adams and Derrek Tsuka are playing the 1s in the first team period. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

Trubisky Rebound

As stated earlier, Trubisky looked much better, and it could be noted some of the success also had to do with two of the defense’s game wreckers, Watt and Heyward, not participating. Nonetheless, reviews of Trubisky’s game were much better Wednesday, and this is a positive sign.

The offense looking much more crisp today. Mitch Trubisky has looked much better. Decisive with his throws. Has a couple of runs that were good gainers, as well. Ball is coming out on time. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 3, 2022

Pickens Praise

Despite his dropped pass in 7 Shots, George Pickens has again been making plays when given the opportunity. The play which made reporters take notice was a nice catch over Cam Sutton in the team’s one-on-one drills.

Nice nab George Pickens in a one-on-one drill. Caught it over Cam Sutton and stayed inbounds on his tip toes. His body control continues to be impressive — especially for a guy his size. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

QB Shuffle Continues

Trubisky got the first team reps early in team sessions, but Mike Tomlin decided to shuffle up the rotation giving Mason Rudolph getting some first team reps. Tomlin said repetitions would be distributed, and this is a sign of this happening.

The QBs have been rotating throughout skill groups in this period. Doesn’t seem as defined as previous periods with distinct 1s, 2s and 3s. https://t.co/xZRf1sMsJE — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

ILB Update

Earlier in camp there was some debate as to who would be the team’s starting inside linebackers. It was assumed it would be Devin Bush and Myles Jack, but Robert Spillane started throwing his name into the mix. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said Jack and Bush are at the top of the order, with Spillane staying in the mix.

Teryl Austin said the pecking order at inside linebacker remains Myles Jack and Devin Bush followed by Robert Spillane. But said Spillane is keeping himself in the mix. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 3, 2022

It’s a mentality

Spillane spoke to media before practice, and reiterated what Mike Tomlin says about physicality. When fans/media talk about camp fights, that is the type of physicality Tomlin isn’t going to go against. As Tomlin always says, better to say “whoa” than “sic ‘em”.

Spillane on the intensity of padded practices: "Coach Tomlin always says, you'd rather say 'WHOA!" than "Sic 'em." And that's his way of saying he wants hungry dogs out there. He'd rather have to pull your leash and tell you to calm down a little bit, than have to rile you up." — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) August 3, 2022

Boykin Stepping Up

Miles Boykin has had a rough camp at times this year. Dropped passes has been the theme, but it is good to see Boykin finally put together a good practice Wednesday. With Chase Claypool still nursing his shoulder injury, and Diontae Johnson’s hold-in going strong, Boykin is getting plenty of chances to prove his worth.

Miles Boykin having a nice practice today. His hands have been great and he’s getting some nice separation at all three levels. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 3, 2022

2 Minute Drill

The Steelers did their two-minute drill for the top two units, and there was success with the starters. Mitch Trubisky orchestrated a scoring drive with the top offensive unit, while Mason Rudolph’s drive stalled at the 7-yard line.

Trubisky leads a touchdown drive on his two-minute drill. Threw a TD to Pickens to end it. Mason Rudolph couldn't get the second unit in. Had shots to Steven Sims and Kevin Rader in the back of the end zone that were incompletions. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 3, 2022

Mike Tomlin Post-Practice Press Conference

Coach Tomlin on adding in situational football: pic.twitter.com/Rh2DJz1yjI — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 3, 2022

Video

The reigning NFL defensive player of the year talked today pic.twitter.com/7sfojEPvnp — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 3, 2022

Robert Spillane believes he can be an every-down player.



And by “every down,” he means base, nickel, dime, goal-line…. offense, special teams, the halftime show… pic.twitter.com/L2g67wLooZ — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 3, 2022

Diontae Johnson taking part in individual drills so far. Not sure if #18 will do it all OR will hold in continue #Steelers pic.twitter.com/imPaVdjtDi — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 3, 2022

QBs are working on handoffs, then rolling out and throwing to Najee Harris. Doubt Harris practices today, but he’s still staying involved.



Chase Claypool and Pat Freiermuth also not practicing. pic.twitter.com/tmfm4xIEsC — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

Kenny Pickett rifles one over the middle to Tyler Snead. pic.twitter.com/wMGRH3kVPe — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Kenny Pickett with his beat throw of the afternoon. Fires back shoulder down the sideline. Like to see him look down the field. pic.twitter.com/Qhk8qVNZu1 — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022

Gotta figure out how to get 8 now https://t.co/kC4IkN9zTb — Anthony Miller (@AnthonyMiller_3) August 3, 2022

Good receiver drills by #15 Cody White, #89 Gunner Olczewski and #84 Tyler Snead #Steelers pic.twitter.com/RLWobUKaZ9 — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 3, 2022

Photos

Ahkello Witherspoon vs George Pickens jump ball.



Witherspoon flagged for PI. #Steelers @937theFan pic.twitter.com/Dm5CnRz7ID — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) August 3, 2022

Last guy on the field today? Minkah Fitzpatrick. He pivoted side to side catching consecutive passes from staffers a while after practice finished.



Would guess he’ll come back relatively soon from that NFI wrist injury. pic.twitter.com/2V5XIv1DET — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022