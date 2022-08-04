Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Thursday’s practice

As they continue their second week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting back on the field at St. Vincent College for practice.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice today before heading to Latrobe Memorial Stadium tomorrow for their Friday Night Lights practice. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see practice of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster. For the Friday Night Lights practice, information on tickets can be seen HERE.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

Chase Claypool on the slot, all the Notre Dame guys in the WR room, etc pic.twitter.com/754urtKMYd — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 4, 2022

Diontae Johnson celebrating his new contract with a sandwich in the St. Vincent cafeteria (via Marcus Allen’s IG) pic.twitter.com/EFamunySwS — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

Master Teague III on playing for his childhood team: pic.twitter.com/kOURE2hZyj — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 4, 2022

Diontae Johnson is on the field early catching a little pre practice — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 4, 2022

Diontae Johnson is in pads and ready to go on a very hot and humid day at SVC. pic.twitter.com/h8BoKzMpcF — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 4, 2022

Beautiful day in Latrobe pic.twitter.com/VCIJQy0P7s — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

Doesn't look like Claypool, Freiermuth or Harris are practicing again today. But Diontae Johnson is in pads, as expected. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 4, 2022

Steelers have officially activated safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the NFI (non-football injury list). He hasn't practiced yet this training camp. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 4, 2022

Diontae Johnson catching passes in individuals as he prepsfor first full practice with Steelers. pic.twitter.com/wmWJzuz21t — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 4, 2022

7 shots report: Trubisky 1 for 4, Rudolph 1 for 2, Pickett 1 for 1 — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 4, 2022

7 shots:



Mitch Trubisky 1/4 - last rep, McFarland didn’t turn around to see the ball and Cam Sutton nearly had a pick.



Mason Rudolph 1/2 - TD to Jace Sternberger



Kenny Pickett 1/1 - throw was a little late but he got a nice one to Cody White for the score — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

@kennypickett10 throwing a dime in 7 shots today @btsteelcurtain pic.twitter.com/Cs5XJHL4vQ — State of the Steelers (@Stateofsteelers) August 4, 2022

Anthony McFarland has had a couple of nice one-on-one reps against Myles Jack and Devin Bush getting down the field and making tough catches. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 4, 2022

Diontae Johnson didn't miss a beat in one-on-ones. Got deep on his first attempt. Then just did a start-stop to shake the corner. Tight ends really did well. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 4, 2022

No Watt and Heyward again in team drills — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 4, 2022

Mitch Trubisky appears to be taking all first-team reps today while Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett rotate second and third team every two reps. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

Starting to hear some thunder rumbles out at practice. Storms are starting to pop up around Latrobe. pic.twitter.com/qiutaVaIkE — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

Some gunner drills. Anthony Miller, Miles Boykin both looked good as gunners with blockers in front of them, Arthur Maulet did a solid job as a blocker. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 4, 2022

Diontae Johnson just leapt up and snagged a throw from Mitch Trubisky. Nice to see him back out here. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

Cam Sutton has left practice and is dealing with a knee issue. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 4, 2022

Fan, shouting between plays: NAJEE



Najee, shouting back: WHAT



<everyone laughs> — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

Anthony McFarland makes a couple guys miss, including Donovan Stiner and UGIII, for a big run in a team period. Got everyone fired up. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

It’s 89 degrees at Saint Vincent today with a field temperature that I personally would approximate at 189.



And Steelers WR coach Frisman Jackson is in a black hoodie and sweatpants — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 4, 2022

Najee Harris grabbed a staff photographer’s camera and began taking pics of the crowd, within which were several individuals trying to get his attention. He even asked for them to do The Wave pic.twitter.com/1LCMDzyHM4 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 4, 2022

This doesn’t look forboding at all pic.twitter.com/U6qv84ohy6 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

WR Anthony Miller has the look of a guy making a case to make the team — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 4, 2022

Lightning has been detected 8 miles from the stadium, per creepy recorded PA announcement at St. Vincent. Practice is over. pic.twitter.com/St0HwSagWb — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

An early end to practice today. Lightning all around us. Can Sutton got banged up in this one. A knee injury of some sort. Mike Tomlin will have more. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 4, 2022

Mike Tomlin says they have respect for lightning, so they cut practice about 11 plays short. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

Cam Sutton is being evaluated for a lower body injury, Tomlin says. They don't know the severity. Also had a few heat-related illnesses. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

Tomlin on Diontae Johnson being a full participant: "He's a significant piece. He's done a good job of being connected throughout the process. His train left the station today." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

Mike Tomlin after Thursday’s practice pic.twitter.com/nMl5suTmDO — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 4, 2022

Diontae Johnson says he was prepared to hold-in until week 1 if the contract didn’t come together, but he’s been itching to get back out there — that’s why he gradually added more reps with QBs in individuals before the deal got done. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

Diontae Johnson said he doesn’t worry about what others WRs are making. He’s content with his contract and has now mentioned several times he wants to be a Steeler for life. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 4, 2022