Minkah Fitzpatrick returns to practice, activated from NFI List

In a release by the Steelers PR Department just prior to Thursday’s practice at St. Vincent College, Minkah Fitzpatrick has been taken off of the Active/Non-Football Injury List and has returned to practice:

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned to practice Thursday (Aug. 4) and has been activated off the Non-Football Injury List.

Placed on the NFI list last Tuesday when the Steelers reported to training camp, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated Fitzpatrick suffered a wrist injury in a bicycle accident while he was on vacation. A video of Tomlin speaking on the subject last Tuesday can be seen here courtesy of Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review:

In his absence, Steelers free agent signee Damontae Kazee has stepped into the role at free safety and performed nicely according to reports. Getting some extra work from Kazee was an advantageous byproduct of Fitzpatrick’s time on the sidelines. But now with his return, perhaps the Steelers can see the best way to implement their safeties throughout their secondary.

Fitzpatrick is looking for a bit of a “bounce back” season in 2022 as last year was his first with the Steelers where he did not make either the Pro Bowl or First-Team All-Pro. Signed to a new contract in June which made him the NFL’s highest-paid safety, Fitzpatrick is now locked in with a Steelers long-term through the 2026 season.

