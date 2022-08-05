Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Camp Conspiracies

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, Steelers fans can’t contain themselves over the QBs... in all the wrong ways. DJ can’t catch a break from cheapo fans. And corners of the web are coming up with their own conspiracies.

Toxic Takes

DJ (before the deal)

Fans on the QBs

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

BREAKING NEWS: Steelers and Diontae Johnson agree on two-year extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension. For the latest news and numbers check out the breaking news podcast where BTSC Editor Dave Schofield breaks it all down.

The Steelers Preview: Why the Diontae Johnson extension is better news than you think

Not everybody is thrilled about Diontae Johnson’s extension. But if you look closer, it’s a great deal for both parties, but even more the Steelers. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Steelers Preview. With Jeff Hartman off, Bryan Anthony Davis and Dave Schofield combine all things Steelers with shenanigans galore.

News of the Week

The Diontae extension

Trivia

Let’s Ride Friday: The wrath of Khan continues with Diontae Johnson contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers new General Manager struck again by signing Diontae Johnson to a very team-friendly two-year extension. Jeff Hartman, BTSC Senior Editor, talks about this, and more, on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

News and Notes

The glory of not being expected to do anything

Hart to Heart

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

