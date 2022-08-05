The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Thursday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

7 Shots

With the pads back on, the Steelers offense was looking for a rare victory over the defense. Even without T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward for the second straight day, the offense was unable to reach that goal. However, it was closer than it had been, losing 3-4.

7 shots:



Mitch Trubisky 1/4 - last rep, McFarland didn’t turn around to see the ball and Cam Sutton nearly had a pick.



Mason Rudolph 1/2 - TD to Jace Sternberger



Kenny Pickett 1/1 - throw was a little late but he got a nice one to Cody White for the score — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

As you see above, the Steelers gave Kenny Pickett one, and the final, play of the drill. It resulted in a touchdown pass to Cody White. It was a pretty sweet play, and you can see it below:

Welcome Back DJ

With Diontae Johnson signing a new 2-year extension, it meant he was back at practice. And he made his presence felt with some big plays, especially in one-on-one drills.

Diontae Johnson didn't miss a beat in one-on-ones. Got deep on his first attempt. Then just did a start-stop to shake the corner. Tight ends really did well. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 4, 2022

QB Shuffle

The quarterback shuffle/rotation continued Thursday, this time between Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Kenny Pickett still hasn’t seen any first team repetitions outside of 7 Shots this training camp.

Mitch Trubisky appears to be taking all first-team reps today while Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett rotate second and third team every two reps. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

Don’t forget Ant Mac

Throughout Najee Harris’ injury, the signing of Jeremy McNichols and even Master Teague III, Anthony McFarland has become the forgotten running back. Finally healthy, for now, McFarland has been putting in some great performances in practice. Thursday was no exception.

McFarland with a nice burst on a jet sweep. Splits his blockers and beats a defender to the inside. Nice run. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 4, 2022

Anthony McFarland has had a couple of nice one-on-one reps against Myles Jack and Devin Bush getting down the field and making tough catches. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 4, 2022

Ball security issues

Speaking of running backs, the main job for these players is to protect the football. The unit had an issue with that Thursday with two separate backs putting the ball on the ground in different situations.

Jaylen Warren carries but Justin Layne punches the ball out and it hits the turf. Can’t afford fumbles. The first of camp. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 4, 2022

Benny Snell heads to the edge but is stripped by Ahkello Witherspoon. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 4, 2022

Minkah back...sort of

Minkah Fitzpatrick came off the NFI (Non-Football Injury) List Thursday, and although he was back he wasn’t a full participant in practice. This shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone, considering the goal is to have Fitzpatrick 100% healthy when Week 1 rolls around.

Minkah Fitzpatrick was in pads at the beginning of practice, but is back out of pads watching the defense during team drills. He’s been activated from the NFI list, but not a full participant today. — Chris Halicke (@ChrisHalicke) August 4, 2022

OLine Updates

During these training camp practices, often times the offensive line gets overlooked unless something awful happens. Here are some updates from the hogs up front after Thursday’s workout.

Khalil Davis beats Kendrick Green in back to back reps. Just pushed him back into where the quarterback would be. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 4, 2022

Dan Moore is these one-on-ones — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 4, 2022

Dan Moore with back to back wins against Genard Avery in one-on-ones — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 4, 2022

Practice Cut Short

The Steelers practice Thursday was scheduled to have one last team period, but Mother Nature had different plans.

Mike Tomlin says they have respect for lightning, so they cut practice about 11 plays short. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

Injury Update

You can add a new name to the injury list, and that is cornerback Cam Sutton. Sutton left practice with a lower body injury, as Mike Tomlin labeled it, but most would consider it to be a knee injury. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.

Cam Sutton is being evaluated for a lower body injury, Tomlin says. They don't know the severity. Also had a few heat-related illnesses. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 4, 2022

Mike Tomlin Post-Practice Press Conference

Diontae Johnson Media Session

Video

Photos

