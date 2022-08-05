 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Recap, Day 8: A day to get key players back on the field

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Training Camp, and it is time to check out what went down during the latest practice!

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Thursday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

7 Shots

With the pads back on, the Steelers offense was looking for a rare victory over the defense. Even without T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward for the second straight day, the offense was unable to reach that goal. However, it was closer than it had been, losing 3-4.

As you see above, the Steelers gave Kenny Pickett one, and the final, play of the drill. It resulted in a touchdown pass to Cody White. It was a pretty sweet play, and you can see it below:

Welcome Back DJ

With Diontae Johnson signing a new 2-year extension, it meant he was back at practice. And he made his presence felt with some big plays, especially in one-on-one drills.

QB Shuffle

The quarterback shuffle/rotation continued Thursday, this time between Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Kenny Pickett still hasn’t seen any first team repetitions outside of 7 Shots this training camp.

Don’t forget Ant Mac

Throughout Najee Harris’ injury, the signing of Jeremy McNichols and even Master Teague III, Anthony McFarland has become the forgotten running back. Finally healthy, for now, McFarland has been putting in some great performances in practice. Thursday was no exception.

Ball security issues

Speaking of running backs, the main job for these players is to protect the football. The unit had an issue with that Thursday with two separate backs putting the ball on the ground in different situations.

Minkah back...sort of

Minkah Fitzpatrick came off the NFI (Non-Football Injury) List Thursday, and although he was back he wasn’t a full participant in practice. This shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone, considering the goal is to have Fitzpatrick 100% healthy when Week 1 rolls around.

OLine Updates

During these training camp practices, often times the offensive line gets overlooked unless something awful happens. Here are some updates from the hogs up front after Thursday’s workout.

Practice Cut Short

The Steelers practice Thursday was scheduled to have one last team period, but Mother Nature had different plans.

Injury Update

You can add a new name to the injury list, and that is cornerback Cam Sutton. Sutton left practice with a lower body injury, as Mike Tomlin labeled it, but most would consider it to be a knee injury. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.

Mike Tomlin Post-Practice Press Conference

Diontae Johnson Media Session

Video

Photos

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...