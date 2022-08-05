Steelers Burning Question: Which position depth concerns you the most in 2022?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are almost two weeks into training camp, and the usual camp injuries have tested the team’s depth at certain positions.

With players like Pat Freiermuth, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and Levi Wallace missing practice time, it has put lesser known players in the spotlight. This has also had me asking myself which positional depth has me the most concerned heading into 2022.

So, I decided to ask you, the fan base, what they think is the most concerning position depth on the roster heading into 2022?

Here are the candidates:

Running Back

We all know Najee Harris is the real deal, but what about the players behind him? Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren? There certainly is cause for concern when you think about the possibility of Harris being lost for any stretch of time.

Pass Rusher

Call them an EDGE defender, a pass rusher or an outside linebacker, the team doesn’t have much behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. It is to the point where, unlike 2021 with Melvin Ingram, the Steelers have to be praying for the health of Watt and Highsmith.

Offensive Tackle

The organization did a lot to bolster in the interior of the offensive line, but on the outside? Not so much. Dan Moore Jr. enters Year 2 while Chukwuma Okorafor starts the first year of his new 3-year contract. Outside of that duo, players like Joe Haeg, Chaz Green and Trent Scott are there to fill out the rest of the depth chart.

Cornerback

The cornerback position is one where there are a lot of players, but not a lot of proven depth. Levi Wallace is a new face to the cornerback group, but players like Ahkello Witherspoon, Arthur Maulet, Cam Sutton and James Pierre will have to find a way to replace Joe Haden. Not ideal.

Other

Have another position which concerns you more than the aforementioned positions? Let us know what position that would be in the comment section!

Let us know which position you vote for in the poll below, and be sure to explain your vote in the comment section below! Stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of training camp and the preseason.

