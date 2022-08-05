Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Training Camp Vol. 2

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go!

1. Diontae Johnson got his contract extension which has him with the Steelers for the next three seasons for $39.5 million. Do you think it was a good deal, a bad deal, or somewhere in between?

2. Chris Boswell also got an extension this week. Where would you rank Boswell at this point in his career when it comes to the Steelers best kickers of all time?

3. The Steelers have their “Friday Night Lights” practice tonight at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. When it comes to watching football— any football, either in person on TV— do you prefer day games or games under the lights?

4. Diontae Johnson is the only member of the Steelers 2019 draft class under contract for next season. Which of the other members of the 2019 class still with the Steelers do you think will be with the team next season (knowing there is still a season to be played)?

Devin Bush

Justin Layne

Benny Snell Jr.

Zach Gentry

Ulysees Gilbert III

5. Of all the news coming out of training camp so far, what has you the most excited at this time? The most disappointed?

6. You just won an ‘all expenses paid’ trip for four to Pittsburgh for the Steelers home opener. Who are you taking with you?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

