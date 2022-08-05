 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Friday night’s practice cancelled

The Steelers were planning on hitting the field at Latrobe Memorial Stadium for Friday Night Lights, but Mother Nature had other plans.

By Dave.Schofield
NFL: JUL 26 Steelers Training Camp Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As they continue their second week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Latrobe Memorial Stadium for their “Friday Night Lights” practice. Or so we thought...

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice tonight and are also scheduled to hold practice tomorrow. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see practice of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

