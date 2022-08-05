Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Friday night’s practice cancelled

As they continue their second week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Latrobe Memorial Stadium for their “Friday Night Lights” practice. Or so we thought...

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice tonight and are also scheduled to hold practice tomorrow. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see practice of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

Lightning, thunder, dogs, cats falling from the sky here in Latrobe — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 5, 2022

Chase Claypool has his pads tonight. Looks like he is ready to return — if the Steelers actually practice. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 5, 2022

The Steelers are on the buses ready to depart for Latrobe Memorial Stadium, but heavy rains and lightning in the area has Friday Night Lights delayed. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 5, 2022

Tonight’s Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium has been cancelled due to inclement weather. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 5, 2022

For the 3rd consecutive autumn, no “Friday Night Lights” for Latrobe https://t.co/PmymiPNOzk — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 5, 2022