Steelers release their first depth chart of the 2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the 2022 season. For anyone who has been listening to head coach Mike Tomlin about the initial depth chart in years past, Steelers fan shouldn’t put too much stock into this list at this time. But, it is a starting point and does give an indication as to what the team was expecting for the 2022 season.

While names on this list are bound to change over the course of the Steelers three preseason games, here are the players listed as the starters on offense, defense, and special teams with some additional notes given below.

To see the official Steelers depth chart, click HERE.

Offensive Starters

WR — Diontae Johnson

LT — Dan Moore Jr.

LG — Kevin Dotson/Kendrick Green

C — Mason Cole

RG — James Daniels

RT — Chuks Okorafor

TE — Pat Freiermuth

WR — Chase Claypool

WR — George Pickens

RB — Najee Harris

FB — Derek Watt

QB — Mitch Trubisky

Offensive Notables:

Two players are listed at the guard position with the Steelers not acknowledging Kevin Dotson or Kendrick Green as a frontrunner.

The quarterback depth chart goes Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett, and Chris Oladokun.

Rookie Calvin Austin III is buried at the fourth wide receiver position behind Diontae Johnson with the second and third team players being Anthony Miller, Cody White, Myles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski, and Steven Sims.

Connor Hayward is listed as the third tight end behind Freiermuth and Zach Gentry and ahead of Kevin Rader and Jace Sternberger.

At running back, Benny Snell Jr. is listed second behind Najee Harris followed by Anthony McFarland Jr. and Jaylen Warren.

Defensive Starters

LOLB — T.J. Watt

DT — Cameron Heyward

NT — Tyson Alualu

DT — Larry Ogunjobi

ROLB — Alex Highsmith

LCB — Levi Wallace/Ahkello Witherspoon

RCB — Cam Sutton

FS — Minkah Fitzpatrick

SS — Terrell Edmunds

LILB — Devin Bush/Robert Spillane

RILB — Myles Jack

NICKEL — Arthur Maulet

Defensive Notables:

Both the left inside linebacker and the left cornerback position have two players listed as a starter.

The three players on the second team of the defensive line are Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, and Chris Wormley.

Seventh-round draft pick Mark Robinson is the last inside linebacker listed on the fourth team.

Chris Steele is listed as the next player behind Wallace and Witherspoon at left cornerback while James Pierre is listed ahead of Justin Layne backing up Cameron Sutton at the right cornerback position.

Damontae Kazee is listed as the reserve strong safety with Tre Norwood being next in line at free safety.

Special Teams Starters

LS — Christian Kuntz

K — Chris Boswell

P — Pressley Harvin III

KR/PR — Gunner Olszewski

Special Teams Notables:

Calvin Austin III is listed as the second KR/PR.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they press on through training camp and prepare for the 2022 regular season. To listen to a special podcast, check out BTSC editor Dave Schofield in the audio player below.