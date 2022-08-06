Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: Steelers Training Camp in all of its’ glory

Camp is in session and the Steelers are engaged in their mot compelling preseason in years, Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith, from St. Vincent College, and BAD talk about the glories of being back in Latrobe, his experience there and the Diontae Johnson extension.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

Kevin Smith from Latrobe

and MUCH MORE!

BREAKING NEWS: Steelers release their first depth chart of 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the 2022 season. Even though it is required by the NFL to do so, and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will say to take it with a grain of salt, it still gives a starting point as the Steelers enter into the 2022 preseason.

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Diontae’s contract inferno has been extinguished

All that and more on this episode of Steelers Six Pack With Tony with veteran BTSC podcaster and writer Tony Defeo.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

State of the Steelers: St. Vincent Sight Seeing

For a Steelers fan visiting Latrobe to witness training camp, the experience is full of sights and sounds that you just don’t get by reading all about it. Texan Daniel Jay made the pilgrimage from the Lone Star State and gives his own eyewitness account of the 2022 Men of Steel. That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Daniel Jay visits Latrobe

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE