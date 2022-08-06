The Steelers work out 3 more running backs on Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted three running backs on Friday for workouts as they continue to look at other options for their 90-man preseason roster. This per Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have six running backs on their 90-man roster. But with Najee Harris missing practice recently after getting his foot stepped on this week, along with Master Teague just joining the squad recently, the Steelers feel the need to continue to build their reserve possibilities. Here is a brief description of each player the Steelers worked out:

Jalen Richard

Undrafted in 2016 out of Southern Miss, Jalen Richard signed as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders. Making the 53-man roster every season of his career, Richard played six seasons with the Raiders and appeared in 87 games with two starts. Rushing for 1,333 yards on 264 attempts and four rushing touchdowns in his career, Richard had another 1,590 receiving yards on 191 receptions and three receiving touchdowns. in 2021, Richard started the season on the Reserve/Injured List and missed four games. Appearing in 10 games in all last season, Richard only had 40 rushing yards on nine attempts and 72 receiving yards 12 receptions.

Wayne Gallman

Selected out of Clemson in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the New York Giants, Wayne Gallman played four years in New York. Appearing in 53 games with 14 starts, Gallman had 1,444 rushing yards on 338 attempts with nine rushing touchdowns. Gallman also added 80 receptions for 498 yards and two receiving touchdowns with the Giants. His most productive year was in 2020 where he started 10 games and rushed for 682 yards on 147 attempts with six touchdowns. Gallman signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 but failed to make the team. Days later, Gallman signed with the Atlanta Falcons where he appeared in six games with 28 rushing attempts for 104 yards and one reception for 21 yards. Released by the Falcons following Week 13, Gallman was claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Vikings. Appearing in two games, Gallman returned one kick for 7 yards and had no other stats.

JaQuan Hardy

Undrafted out of Tiffin University, the Dallas Cowboys signed JaQuan Hardy following the 2021 NFL draft. Not making the initial 53-man roster, Hardy was signed to the Cowboys practice squad and was elevated in Week 14 and Week 15. Hardy was also elevated in Week 18 as the Cowboys were resting many of their starters for the playoffs. In Week 18, Hardy had three carries for 26 yards and a touchdown after only having one carry for 3 yards in the previous two games. Signed to a futures contract following the 2021 season, Hardy was released in the middle of July ahead of Cowboys training camp.

