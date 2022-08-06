Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Health is beginning to return, I hope

Henry update. Still getting by on his looks. We were at the big box hardware store the other day and three young ladies working there were fawning over him, when one asked “What tricks can he do?”. My answer was “Pretty much just sit.”. The correct answer was, attract you three. He’s exceptional at that.

1. I’ve heard talk about DJ’s contact’s value on two very different scales. Some calling it an $18M/year deal, but I see it as more of a $13.2M/year deal. How do you see the value of his contract?

2. T.J. and Cam had a day off this week. Every time Ben did, people lost their mind. Should great players get veteran days off?

3. After soccer practice Wednesday evening, some of our crew decided we’d have some grilled dogs and brats after practice this morning. Mrs. SNW invited herself along, but had a quick turn around on a dish to bring. What’s your, just found out about a pot luck, go to?

4. We recently dropped DirectTV, so I’m exploring some streaming channels. What’s your favorite streaming channel?

5. So you’re at your mom’s/dad’s house, and he/she offers to make you your favorite childhood lunch. What do you ask for? (My personal experience is mom and she, but you may have been raised by your dad, or heck dads, or dad was the cook at home. My dad is a very good cook as it turns out, but mom didn’t let him in the kitchen while they were together. Somehow, Dad, my brother, and I ended up the primary cook in our households.)

Here we go Steelers!