Saturday’s practice at St. Vincent College cancelled, moved to Pittsburgh

For Steelers fans planning to make a weekend out of taking in the sites in Latrobe and seeing their beloved team and players, the first weekend of August was not kind to them. After severe thunderstorms canceled the Steelers’ “Friday Night Lights” practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, the Steelers announced they have canceled practice at St. Vincent College on Saturday.

Saturday’s practice at @MySaintVincent has been cancelled due to inclement weather in the area. The campus will be closed to all fans.https://t.co/X4jIRZKFra — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 6, 2022

Although the Steelers are not practicing in Latrobe, they are doing everything they can to not lose back-to-back days of on-field preparation for the 2022 season. Instead, the team will be traveling back to Pittsburgh to practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. This per the Steelers PR Department:

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers will practice at 1:55 p.m. ET today (August 6) at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. The practice will not be open to the public.

With no practice on Sunday, those who made the trek for the weekend to Latrobe to catch a night practice and then afternoon practice the next day will be left without an opportunity to see the players on the field. Unfortunately, this is a risk fans take when it comes to attending training camp as the Steelers go out of their way to include the following warning when it comes to the training camp schedule: “Dates and times subject to change. Practice may be canceled or moved due to inclement weather.”

While the current weather forecast according to weather.com has a slight chance of thunderstorms before the Steelers were set to practice and a much higher chance right around the end of when they were scheduled to be on the field, it is just as likely the field conditions were a factor in moving to Pittsburgh. This per Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports:

The rain crushed the fields at Saint Vincent College Friday night. The Steelers have moved their practice today to the UPMC-Rooney Sports Complex. It is closed to the public. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 6, 2022

For those tuning in to BTSC to get their updates for Steelers practice, it is uncertain at this time how many reports will be coming from the media who are able to attend. If adequate reports are available, look for the BTSC Training Camp Tracker this afternoon and a Training Camp Recap on Sunday morning. Head coach Mike Tomlin is scheduled to speak with the media following today’s practice, so a “Players Mentioned” article should be forthcoming Sunday morning.

For those who may not have realized the severity of the weather which passed through Latrobe on Friday night, here are a few images from Mark Kaboly of The Athletic and Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review:

Yeah. No practice today. This rain is crazy. pic.twitter.com/31cw5BrVe5 — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 6, 2022