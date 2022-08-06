 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Saturday’s practice

The Steelers are hitting the field at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh to prepare for the 2022 season.

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

As they continue their second week of 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are headed back to Pittsburgh for practice due to weather concerns in Latrobe which washed out last night’s practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years as long as the weather cooperates. The Steelers will continue with practice today at their home practice facility. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see practice of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster remembering things could change.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom. With it being a closed practice, any reports were limited and came AFTER practice concluded.

