Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Saturday’s practice

As they continue their second week of 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are headed back to Pittsburgh for practice due to weather concerns in Latrobe which washed out last night’s practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years as long as the weather cooperates. The Steelers will continue with practice today at their home practice facility. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see practice of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster remembering things could change.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom. With it being a closed practice, any reports were limited and came AFTER practice concluded.

Mike Tomlin said the news was good on Cam Sutton. No major injury. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 6, 2022

Mitch Trubisky now 2 for 2 in two minute drill this camp. On Saturday, he found Gunner Olszewski in the end zone. Trubisky also had a good performance in 7 shots. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 6, 2022

Status quo with all Steelers injuries. Tomlin said Cam Sutton’s injury is not serious. Chase Claypool is close to returning — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 6, 2022

Najee Harris said it’s frustrating to have an injury now, but he’s trying to help the younger backs while he’s out. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 6, 2022

One of the big highlights of today's practice was a 50-yard touchdown connection off a play-action pass between Kenny Pickett and Conner Heyward. Heyward said the play was 'just good fundamental football' with Miles Boykin being Heyward's lead blocker on the play. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 6, 2022

yes, it was a closed practice though. We can only report what we confirmed with players or Coach Tomlin. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 6, 2022

It was a big day for Steelers rookie WR Calvin Austin III.



In one team session, he caught a gorgeous 30-yard corner route from Mitch Trubisky. That was a dime.



In another session, Trubisky hit Austin on a curl route, and Austin shed the tackle and took it 75 yards for a TD. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 6, 2022

Moved practice to the South Side today. pic.twitter.com/4Y8fWpKKWH — Eddie Provident (@eddie_p_412) August 6, 2022

Kenny Pickett said the difference for him from Week 1 to Week 2 has been ‘big’.



He says he thought Week 2 was much better for him as he got comfortable, more used to the speed of the game, and developed a chemistry more of the receivers.



It showed on the field, too. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 6, 2022

Mitch Trubisky enjoyed a strong finish to the week, but don’t expect many details from the closed practice. He did confirm a successful series of 7 Shots in a hailstorm and that he finished his 2-minute drill with a TD pass to Gunner, and that it was a great catch. — James C Wexell (@jimwexell) August 6, 2022

Connor Heyward on developing as an offense: pic.twitter.com/BpZOewd0HE — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 6, 2022

Kevin Dotson and Calvin Austin III on developing their skills: pic.twitter.com/qKBCjtt4oE — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 6, 2022

Kenny Pickett on a 'really productive day': pic.twitter.com/nezVPRM1LX — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 6, 2022