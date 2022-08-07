It’s the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers and there are so many topics to talk and write about. Free agents, the coordinator conundrum, the next quarterback, the NFL Draft, signings, retirements and breaking news will all be covered here at BTSC. But who’s going to give you little-known-facts out of the 500 Level?

Luckily, your one-stop, and non-stop, shop for everything Steelers employs a Steelers fan that was allegedly dropped on his head as a one-year-old during the Immaculate Reception. Useless and somewhat fascinating facts are his forte. So, here we are with off-the-wall thoughts from the dark side of a black-and-gold brain that nobody asked for. But the joke’s on you as you’ll be telling your peeps something you read here later.

412 Forever

Hank Williams Jr. has been a die hard fan of the Steelers for eons. The country legend reps the black and gold everywhere. Hank explained his Steelers fandom to Teresa Varley of Steelers.com going back to the hospital that he was born in. “I became a fan a long, long time ago. I go way back. Terry Bradshaw and I were born in the same hospital in Louisiana, just a little over a year apart. He was an underdog and so was I. The Rooney’s are great,” said Williams. “They have done so many special things for me. They know that my love for the team comes from inside my heart. I’ve worn so many Steelers things in so many auditoriums in my life. It doesn’t matter what city I am in.”

BTSC Steelers Jeopardy

Steel Stats and Facts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have played numerous games outside of the United States in their history. The line regular season game was in London in ‘13. However, the Steelers have a losing record of 4-5 on foreign soil. Let’s take a look…

August 3, 1960: Pittsburgh Steelers 43, Toronto Argonauts 10 - Toronto, Canada

September 11, 1969: Pittsburgh Steelers 17, New York Giants 13 - Montreal, Canada

August 9, 1990: Pittsburgh Steelers 30, New England Patriots 14 - Montreal, Canada

August 1, 1993: San Francisco 49ers 21, Pittsburgh Steelers 14 - Barcelona, Spain

July 28, 1996: San Diego Chargers 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 10 - Tokyo, Japan

July 27, 1997: Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Chicago Bears 17 - Dublin Ireland

August 19, 2000: Indianapolis Colts 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 23 - Mexico City, Mexico

August 14, 2008: Buffalo Bills 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 21 - Toronto, Canada

September 29, 2013: Minnesota Vikings 34, Pittsburgh Steelers 27 - London, United Kingdom

Middle Name Madness

We love citing the second name of members of the Men of Steel here at Behind the Steel Curtain. We always cite Benjamin Todd Roethlisberger, Christopher Lynn Boswell and Trent Jordan Watt, but who else? Hence, the “More You Know Middle Name of the Week”. This week we honor the Steelers first pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mark Isaiah Robinson

This Week’s Birthdays of Steel

8/7 Marcus Allen (1996), Keith Cash (1969), Alex Highsmith (1997)

8/8 Chukwuma Okorafor (1997), Jim Sweeney (1962)

8/9 Dri Archer (1991), Antwon Blake (1990), Deon Cain (1996), Ulysses Gilbert III (1997), Louis Lipps (1962), Tyler Palko (1983)

8/10 Anthony Corley (1960), George Demko (1935), Ed George (1946), Doug Worthington (1987)

8/11 Tom Beasley (1954), Jonathan Hayes (1962), Chuck Hinton (1939), Daniel McCullers (1992)

8/12 Plaxico Burress (1977), Derek Moye (1988), Jack Scarbath (1930)

8/13 Billy Locklin (1937)

Disturbing Sights

Not every NFL player retires with their original team, having played with no other franchise. We may try to forget the image of our Steel Heroes wearing another uniform, but it’s a part of fandom and legends sometimes change team colors. Mike Merriweather was one of the greatest Steelers defenders of the 1980s. But the sack master held out all of 1988 and the Steelers were forced to deal the linebacker on Draft Day for a No. 1 pick that landed Tom Ricketts. Merriweather’s play outside of the Steel City was never the same. However, the sight of No. 57 wearing the purple & gold as a Viking was disconcerting.

Varsity Blues Black & Golds

Chuks Okorafor didn’t play football as early as most, but he excelled enough to become a Day 2 pick of the Steelers out of Western Michigan in 2018.

Hypocycloids Gone Madison Avenue

Way before Madden or Tecmo Bowl, football fans version of video football was a red blip on a screen and a wild imagination with Mattel’s electronic handheld game. The sound would drive my parents bonkers, but back then.... it was the greatest thing ever. Throw in a Steeler endorsement, the game is even more legendary.

Cliff Clavin Corner

It’s a little known fact that from 1958 to 1963, the Steelers split home games between Forbes Field and Pitt Stadium.

Steelers Jeopardy Answer in the Form of a Question: Who is Norm Johnson?

So, there you have it. Anybody can spout out stat after stat, but not everybody can embrace the colorful and personal side of the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, the more you know, the more you can stupefy your friends, family and neighbors with your big, black-and-gold brain.

We’ll see you right here next week. Until then keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the hypocycloids.