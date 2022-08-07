The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Saturday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

NOTE: Before getting into any of the recap, understand after Friday’s “Friday night” practice was canceled due to weather, Mother Nature pushed the Saturday practice back to Pittsburgh. This meant it was a closed practice, so reporting on the workout was relegated to media being close-lipped about what they saw, unless a player verified it afterwards.

Let’s get to the recap...

Pickett settling in

Steelers first round pick Kenny Pickett continues to impress during practice, and even went as far as to say he is getting more comfortable with the offense and NFL speed. This is all great news for the team’s top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but can he continue this growth and development? After Week 1, where he was hit-or-miss, Pickett has been heating up in a good way in Week 2.

Kenny Pickett said the difference for him from Week 1 to Week 2 has been ‘big’.



He says he thought Week 2 was much better for him as he got comfortable, more used to the speed of the game, and developed a chemistry more of the receivers.



It showed on the field, too. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 6, 2022

Here is Pickett talking about his practice Saturday, one which he called “really productive”:

Kenny Pickett on a 'really productive day': pic.twitter.com/nezVPRM1LX — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 6, 2022

CA3 showing out

Pickett wasn’t the only rookie who has been turning heads, and for once it wasn’t George Pickens. The speedy receiver had himself a day Saturday and continues to show he isn’t a “one trick pony”.

It was a big day for Steelers rookie WR Calvin Austin III.



In one team session, he caught a gorgeous 30-yard corner route from Mitch Trubisky. That was a dime.



In another session, Trubisky hit Austin on a curl route, and Austin shed the tackle and took it 75 yards for a TD. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 6, 2022

Here is Austin talking about how he feels he has improved throughout the first two weeks of training camp.

Pickett to Heyward

When you think about the 2022 draft class, you can envision Pickett throwing passes to several weapons in his draft class for years to come. Fans have already been salivating over the Pickett to Pickens connection for potentially the next decade, but what about other connections? One which isn’t talked about much, but might be sooner than later, is the Pickett to Connor Heyward connection. The two hooked up for a big gain on Saturday.

One of the big highlights of today's practice was a 50-yard touchdown connection off a play-action pass between Kenny Pickett and Conner Heyward. Heyward said the play was 'just good fundamental football' with Miles Boykin being Heyward's lead blocker on the play. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 6, 2022

Mitch heating up?

With all the recent talk centering around Pickett, it is natural for everyone to focus on the youngster’s development. However, Mitch Trubisky has been showing signs of improvement in the late practices of the week. Trubisky has gone 2-for-2 in the two minute drill the past two practices, and had a successful performance in 7 Shots Saturday, there was no report with it being a closed practice.

Mitch Trubisky now 2 for 2 in two minute drill this camp. On Saturday, he found Gunner Olszewski in the end zone. Trubisky also had a good performance in 7 shots. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 6, 2022

Mitch Trubisky enjoyed a strong finish to the week, but don’t expect many details from the closed practice. He did confirm a successful series of 7 Shots in a hailstorm and that he finished his 2-minute drill with a TD pass to Gunner, and that it was a great catch. — James C Wexell (@jimwexell) August 6, 2022

Injury Update

After practice Mike Tomlin talked about the team’s injured players, and mentioned Cam Sutton, who left practice Thursday with a leg injury, was not deemed serious. He also mentioned several players, like Chase Claypool and Pat Freiremuth, are close to returning to practice.

Status quo with all Steelers injuries. Tomlin said Cam Sutton’s injury is not serious. Chase Claypool is close to returning — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 6, 2022

Najee doing what he can

One of those injured players is none other than Najee Harris. Harris continues to nurse a foot injury, and while this is frustrating for the second year player, it is also an opportunity for him to help some of the younger backs on the roster.

Najee Harris said it’s frustrating to have an injury now, but he’s trying to help the younger backs while he’s out. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 6, 2022

Mike Tomlin Post-Practice Press Conference

Coach Tomlin spoke to the media following Saturday's practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex: pic.twitter.com/VRh3JxKqMQ — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 6, 2022

Video

Connor Heyward on developing as an offense: pic.twitter.com/BpZOewd0HE — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 6, 2022

Kevin Dotson and Calvin Austin III on developing their skills: pic.twitter.com/qKBCjtt4oE — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 6, 2022

Guys being dudes pic.twitter.com/iVeAG38Nkj — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 6, 2022

Photos