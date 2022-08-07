4 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following Saturday’s training camp practice

As the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers continue to practice for training camp at St. Vincent College, They were forced to return to Pittsburgh due to weather conditions. Even though the practice was closed to the public, we were also graced with a media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. For that reason, it’s time for another installment of the “players mentioned” article. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.

Cam Sutton

With practice being canceled Friday night, the last chance the media had to speak with Coach Tomlin was following Thursday’s practice where Cam Sutton left early with a knee injury. Coach Tomlin was asked If there was nothing serious with Sutton’s injury.

“No, not at all.”

Chase Claypool

Another player who is missed time due to injury has been wide receiver Chase Claypool. Coach Tomlin was asked about Claypool having pads on at practice on Saturday and if he’s closer to making return

“He’s a guy that I’m describing as working their way back. Hopefully, we’ll get a lot of those guys back to us next week as we start to lean in on some game action.”

Alex Highsmith

With many of the young players on the Steelers, continued growth from year to year is the key to both the Steelers success and the players longevity in the NFL. Coach Tomlin was asked what growth he has seen from Alex Highsmith and what he expects from him in year three.

“I expect grown man, varsity ball and he’s given us that thus far. He’s highly motivated and highly conditioned. He’s excited about taking the step.”

George Pickens

On Friday afternoon the Steelers released their first depth chart of the 2022 NFL season. One significant thing on the depth chart was George Pickens being listed as one of three starters at wide receiver. Coach Tomlin was asked if Pickens being so high on the depth chart was a testament to what he has done so far in camp.

“No, it’s just the fact that I have to give you guys a depth chart.”

Mike Tomlin’s media session can be seen below: