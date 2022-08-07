A look back at the Steelers week that was: Unexpected edition

The Steelers’ season ended over seven months ago and a new one is about to begin with the Steelers at training camp. Of course, there’s plenty of news coming out of Latrobe. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 7/31

49ers are giving Deebo Samuel a three-year,$71.55 million extension, including $58.1 million guaranteed, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2022

Do you think Diontae Johnson is sporting “The People’s Eyebrow” right about now? I’m sure his agent’s ears are burning.

Monday 8/1

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

The NFL is expected to appeal. I don’t want to get too editorial here, so I’m just going to let Eddie from Stranger Things do it for me...

As quick as the first Steelers “skirmish” started today, it was over. Mason Cole v. the defense started after an INT by the defense and was over almost as fast as it started. Mason got up and walked away to the huddle for the next play. Situation over. @PghSteelersNow #NFL pic.twitter.com/wkY2IeR4fG — Ed Thompson (@ThompsonFoto12) July 29, 2022

Mason Cole is scrappy and a fighter. Isn’t that a perfect characteristic of what teams should want in a starting center?

Steelers signed WR Javon McKinley and released undrafted rookie OLB Tyree Johnson.

To me, it’s another sign Chase Claypool is more week-to-week than day-to-day w his right shoulder. — James C Wexell (@jimwexell) August 1, 2022

That’s not a good sign about needing a wide receiver if Claypool is hurt. Plus not a good look for me, I picked Tyree Johnson as my Isaac Redmen Award winner.

Najee Harris came off the field hopping with trainer John Norwig. He has his left shoe off and is checking something out. Hard to tell if it’s an equipment issue or something else. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

Calgon, Take Me Away!!!! Najee is the key to this whole thing working this season. Well, at least the Steelers signed Jeremy McNichols.

Steelers are giving kicker Chris Boswell a new four-year, $20 million extension that includes $12.5 million guaranteed, his agent Jeff Nalley confirmed Monday. The four-year extension ties Boswell with Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

Boz deserves it. He’s money from 50+ and he belongs up there with Tucker. Throw in McPherson and the AFC North probably has the best collection of kickers in the league.

Tuesday 8/2

The NFL is docking the #Dolphins two draft picks and suspending owner Stephen Ross as a result of the league’s tampering allegation. pic.twitter.com/A9gaz9pzAf — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 2, 2022

Stephen Ross got off scot-free on the Brian Flores accusations, which should have been damning, but he gets nailed for courting Tom Brady? At least they got this wang for something.

Steelers have started discussions w WR Diontae Johnson, but that doesn’t mean they will sign him before season, per team source. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 2, 2022

Really? I think they should. I just don’t think they are going to get close. Gotta try though.

Wednesday 8/3

We have hired David Morehouse as Senior Advisor to the President.https://t.co/wffoSIPQt9 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 3, 2022

I need to research more about Morehouse. I trust the Rooneys, thus I will blindly believe this is good. Now, if his surname was Tollhouse, I’d be crazy with delight. Now, where can I find cookies at this hour?

Appears Jeremy McNichols shoulder injury was pretty significant. Steelers place him on IR and sign rookie UDFA RB Master Teague. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2022

Well, there goes my McNichols Mania. I’ve heard of Master Teague, plus Andrew Wilbar believes in him despite being from Ohio State. Here’s my new Redmen winner.

Thursday 8/4

The #Steelers and WR Diontae Johnson have agreed on a two-year, $36.71 million extension, source says. The sides worked last night and this morning to end his hold-in with a shorter deal than we’ve seen from others that allows him to be a free agent again after the 2024 season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 4, 2022

Diontae Johnson surprised a lot of people on this day and made tons of new fans. So did Omar Khan. Despite what anybody thinks, this is HUGE! I just never thought it was going to shake out this way.

In things you cant make up...



Cleveland is hosting the National Massage Therapists Convention this month... https://t.co/AuqUXKxSsE — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 5, 2022

Featuring Keynote Speaker: Shaun DeWatson.

Friday 8/6

Our initial 2022 depth chart has been released. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 5, 2022

Interesting, but kind of anti-climactic. I’m more surprised when I examine what I just flossed out of my teeth.

Some notable Friday workouts include:

49ers: WR Dede Westbrook, WR Willie Snead

Steelers: RB Jalen Richard, RB Wayne Gallman

Saints: DB T.J. Carrie — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 5, 2022

I’d take a flyer on any of these running backs. It’s never too late. I just hope this is more preventative than reactionary.

Tonight’s Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium has been cancelled due to inclement weather. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 5, 2022

That sucks. Such a bummer for the fans not to be able to get up close and personal. This is why I want the Steelers to be on HBO’s Hard Knocks. Not just once, but always.

Saturday 8/7

Because of the weather, the Steelers will practice today at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. It will not be open to the public. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 6, 2022

Damn you Mother Nature!!!!! At least they are practicing.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.