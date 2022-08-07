 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Unexpected edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers’ season ended over seven months ago and a new one is about to begin with the Steelers at training camp. Of course, there’s plenty of news coming out of Latrobe. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 7/31

Do you think Diontae Johnson is sporting “The People’s Eyebrow” right about now? I’m sure his agent’s ears are burning.

Monday 8/1

The NFL is expected to appeal. I don’t want to get too editorial here, so I’m just going to let Eddie from Stranger Things do it for me...

Mason Cole is scrappy and a fighter. Isn’t that a perfect characteristic of what teams should want in a starting center?

That’s not a good sign about needing a wide receiver if Claypool is hurt. Plus not a good look for me, I picked Tyree Johnson as my Isaac Redmen Award winner.

Calgon, Take Me Away!!!! Najee is the key to this whole thing working this season. Well, at least the Steelers signed Jeremy McNichols.

Boz deserves it. He’s money from 50+ and he belongs up there with Tucker. Throw in McPherson and the AFC North probably has the best collection of kickers in the league.

Tuesday 8/2

Stephen Ross got off scot-free on the Brian Flores accusations, which should have been damning, but he gets nailed for courting Tom Brady? At least they got this wang for something.

Really? I think they should. I just don’t think they are going to get close. Gotta try though.

Wednesday 8/3

I need to research more about Morehouse. I trust the Rooneys, thus I will blindly believe this is good. Now, if his surname was Tollhouse, I’d be crazy with delight. Now, where can I find cookies at this hour?

Well, there goes my McNichols Mania. I’ve heard of Master Teague, plus Andrew Wilbar believes in him despite being from Ohio State. Here’s my new Redmen winner.

Thursday 8/4

Diontae Johnson surprised a lot of people on this day and made tons of new fans. So did Omar Khan. Despite what anybody thinks, this is HUGE! I just never thought it was going to shake out this way.

Featuring Keynote Speaker: Shaun DeWatson.

Friday 8/6

Interesting, but kind of anti-climactic. I’m more surprised when I examine what I just flossed out of my teeth.

I’d take a flyer on any of these running backs. It’s never too late. I just hope this is more preventative than reactionary.

That sucks. Such a bummer for the fans not to be able to get up close and personal. This is why I want the Steelers to be on HBO’s Hard Knocks. Not just once, but always.

Saturday 8/7

Damn you Mother Nature!!!!! At least they are practicing.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

