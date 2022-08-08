Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Monday’s practice

As they begin their third week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting back on the field at St. Vincent College to prepare for their first preseason matchup.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice until Thursday before a closed practice on Friday ahead of their first preseason game. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see activities of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

Monday’s #SteelersCamp practice has been moved from @MySaintVincent to Latrobe Memorial Stadium.



Practice is open to the public and is scheduled to begin at 1:55 PM. Tickets are not required for entry.



The campus at Saint Vincent College is closed to the public. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 8, 2022

Pat Freiermuth is on pads today. He had been out with a hamstring injury — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 8, 2022