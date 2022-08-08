Steelers activate Tyson Alualu off PUP list, swap linebackers on 90-man roster

As the Pittsburgh Steelers returned to the practice field at Latrobe Memorial Stadium on Monday, they announced a series of roster moves. The Steelers activated defensive lineman Tyson Alualu from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List as well as signed linebacker Ron’Dell Carter. The Steelers also waived/injured linebacker T.D. Moultry.

We have signed LB Ron’dell Carter, waived/injured LB T.D. Moultry and activated DE Tyson Alualu off the Active/PUP List. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 8, 2022

After missing all but two games of the 2021 NFL season with an ankle injury, Tyson Alualu started training camp on the PUP list with a knee injury. Despite participating in OTAs, Coach Tomlin chalked up Alualu’s knee issue to “over-training” as he returns from his ankle injury. By being activated from the list, Alualu is now ready to return to practice.

The Steelers also announced they signed outside linebacker Ron’Dell Carter. Undrafted out of James Madison University in 2020, Carter signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Failing to make the roster, Carter landed on the practice squad until the Colts signed him to their active roster in late September. Spending five games on the roster, Carter was inactive each week before being released in November. The Cowboys claimed Carter off of waivers and he appeared in three games in 2020 where he played 26 defensive snaps and 39 on special teams and was credited with one tackle.

Failing to make the Cowboys 53-man roster again in 2021, Ron’Dell Carter spent time on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad before being signed by the Houston Texans heading into the final three games of the season. Carter only appeared in one game for the Texans where he saw 17 defensive snaps and three special team snaps and had no statistics. After being signed by the Texans for the 2022 season, Carter was waived by Houston just ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. After being claimed on waivers by the Arizona Cardinals, Carter was again waived in mid May.

In the corresponding move, the Steelers waived/injured linebacker T.D. Moultry. Despite being believed to be an outside linebacker based on his time at Auburn, Moultry was listed on the Steelers depth chart at inside linebacker before his release.

