3 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following Monday’s training camp practice

As the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers continue to practice for training camp in Latrobe on Monday, we were also graced with a media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. Despite his brief responses and not many questions, it’s time for another installment of the “players mentioned” article. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.

Derek Watt

In his opening statement, Coach Tomlin brought up a number of players dealing with injury such as Alex Highsmith (ribs), Diontae Johnson (hip flexor), Genard Avery (groin), and Kevin Dotson (ankle) and described them as day-to-day. Coach Tomlin was asked if Derek Watt, a player who did not practice on Monday with a reported shoulder injury, was another player like the others he mentioned.

“Yeah, it’s just day to day though.”

Larry Ogunjobi

There were a number of players who returned to practice on Monday, including defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi who participated in team activities for the first time. Coach Tomlin was asked what it was like to see Ogunjobi woven into the defensive front.

“It didn’t take long for his presence to be felt. He’s a big man, he comes off blocks, I’m glad to have him out there and we look forward to him just getting better and better.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Coming back at the end of last week, Minkah Fitzpatrick was activated off the Active/Non-Football Injury List and has made his presence known. Coach Tomlin was asked about a big hit Fitzpatrick made in goal line situation and what it was like to see him coming back and looking physical right away.

“We know Mink.”

Mike Tomlin’s media session can be seen below: