Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Tuesday’s practice

As they continue their third week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting back on the field at St. Vincent College to prepare for their first preseason matchup.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice until Thursday before a closed practice on Friday ahead of their first preseason game. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see activities of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

Starting the day off right. pic.twitter.com/ZSmv7k4cLr — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 9, 2022

Due to the threat of inclement weather in the area, the Steelers will practice at 10:30 AM at @MySaintVincent on Tuesday. Practice is open to the public.



Digital tickets for the 1:55 PM practice will be honored. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 9, 2022

Diontae Johnson is on the field doing some pre practice e catching, but it does not look like he is going to be practice. Zach Gentry also without a helmet this morning. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 9, 2022

Does not look like Mateo Durant will practice either. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 9, 2022

It’s pretty muddy on the field after days of heavy rain in Latrobe. They’re aerating the sideline to attempt to dry it out. pic.twitter.com/774jRLArAQ — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022

Diontae Johnson isn’t in pads today. He’s dealing with a hip flexor pic.twitter.com/Up9IGlfQyT — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022

Couple of drops starting to fall at Latrobe. Hope everyone brought their rain coats! pic.twitter.com/FVYROW7l7H — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022

#Steelers practice underway early due to incoming weather. Diontae Johnson not participating after an minor injury yesterday. ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/1qmgHf7q3Z — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 9, 2022

Tomlin, incentivizing the defense ahead of 7 shots: “King crab legs or steak?” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022

Kendrick Green the LG1



2 running plays to start Seven Shots - don’t know if I’ve ever seen that before



Benny Snell was stopped the first time, scored in the second one, and spiked the ball hate in celebration — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022

Trubisky 3-4 in Seven Shots, including a nice fade to Claypool at back of end zone. He also runs in his final attempt. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 9, 2022

Daily update: Pickett is QB2, Mason QB3 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022

Pickett goes 1-2 in Seven Shots and Rudolph is 1-1. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 9, 2022

Offense decisively wins 7 shots 5-2, including a nice fade from Trubisky to Claypool in the back of the end zone for a TD. Offense celebrated by throwing the ball into the air and skeet shooting it — a signature celebration of the defense.



Trubisky: 3/4

Pickett: 1/2

Rudolph: 1/1 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022

Offense wins Seven Shots 5-2. One of the stops was a Snell run. QBs were sharp — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 9, 2022

Participation notables in 7 shots



-Claypool in, Diontae Johnson out

-Highsmith out

-Freiermuth in, Gentry out — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022

Rare shot of Chris Oladokun throwing a pass on Chuck Noll field pic.twitter.com/4VzOxNbcbP — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022

Kevin Dotson also not practicing today — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022

Cue the NBC Wimbledon music



Breakfast at Saint Vincent pic.twitter.com/zdLRlNM0Ti — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022

This coaching staff loves it some Arthur Maulet — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022

A moment 17-year old Abby Vogelsang won’t forgot as the @MakeAWishPAWV guest met her favorite player, @CamHeyward, as soon as she arrived at camp on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/C6Jeb4si1O — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 9, 2022

Rookie RB Jaylen Warren just burst out for 25 yards in a team run period. Took four guys to bring him down. He’s continued to have a good camp. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022

Former 1st-rd Steelers RB Tim Worley at Saint Vincent today. Says it’s first time on campus since 1991 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022

Looked like Montravius Adams got a little banged up on an inside run. Limped off. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 9, 2022

Montravius Adam’s just left practice on cart. Doesn’t look bad. But … — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 9, 2022

#Steelers Rookie WR George Pickens continues to shine in this setting. Terrific job of high pointing the ball with tight defensive coverage — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 9, 2022

Also anxious to see Rookie RB Jaylen Warren in a pre season game. He’s breaking off big runs. Has another today #SteelersTrainingCamp — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 9, 2022

3rd down team 11 on 11 drill. Trubisky went to Pickens 3 snaps in a row. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022

The grass playing surface isn’t great at St. Vincent today. George Pickens slipped down after a catch. He walked it off and was in on the play, but still close call. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022

Pickett just had a rough go of it in a third down team drill. INT by Pierre, another badly off pass to Snead was tipped and also almost intercepted — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022

The Kenny Pickett experience:



- Took second team reps and had a TD in 7 shots

-threw a pick in team period

-lined up wrong on the next play



Stuff like this happens, doesn’t mean he’s not ready for preseason action, just a typical rookie rollercoaster. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022

Rudolph with a 35-yd pass to Pickens, who has already earned his QBs’ respect in that if they see single coverage - even if it’s good — they all 3 seem to look his way and throw it up for him. More often than not (this time over JLayne) he makes the catch — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022