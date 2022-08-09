Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Tuesday’s practice

As they continue their third week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting back on the field at St. Vincent College to prepare for their first preseason matchup.
After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.
When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice until Thursday before a closed practice on Friday ahead of their first preseason game. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see activities of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.
Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.
Due to the threat of inclement weather in the area, the Steelers will practice at 10:30 AM at @MySaintVincent on Tuesday. Practice is open to the public.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 9, 2022
Digital tickets for the 1:55 PM practice will be honored.
Diontae Johnson is on the field doing some pre practice e catching, but it does not look like he is going to be practice. Zach Gentry also without a helmet this morning.— Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 9, 2022
Does not look like Mateo Durant will practice either.— Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 9, 2022
It’s pretty muddy on the field after days of heavy rain in Latrobe. They’re aerating the sideline to attempt to dry it out. pic.twitter.com/774jRLArAQ— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022
Diontae Johnson isn’t in pads today. He’s dealing with a hip flexor pic.twitter.com/Up9IGlfQyT— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022
Couple of drops starting to fall at Latrobe. Hope everyone brought their rain coats! pic.twitter.com/FVYROW7l7H— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022
#Steelers practice underway early due to incoming weather. Diontae Johnson not participating after an minor injury yesterday. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/1qmgHf7q3Z— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 9, 2022
Receivers working on route running #Steelers pic.twitter.com/g7186AEyrP— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 9, 2022
Tomlin, incentivizing the defense ahead of 7 shots: “King crab legs or steak?”— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022
Kendrick Green the LG1— Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022
2 running plays to start Seven Shots - don’t know if I’ve ever seen that before
Benny Snell was stopped the first time, scored in the second one, and spiked the ball hate in celebration
Trubisky 3-4 in Seven Shots, including a nice fade to Claypool at back of end zone. He also runs in his final attempt.— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 9, 2022
Daily update: Pickett is QB2, Mason QB3— Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022
Pickett goes 1-2 in Seven Shots and Rudolph is 1-1.— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 9, 2022
Offense decisively wins 7 shots 5-2, including a nice fade from Trubisky to Claypool in the back of the end zone for a TD. Offense celebrated by throwing the ball into the air and skeet shooting it — a signature celebration of the defense.— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022
Trubisky: 3/4
Pickett: 1/2
Rudolph: 1/1
Offense wins Seven Shots 5-2. One of the stops was a Snell run. QBs were sharp— Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 9, 2022
Participation notables in 7 shots— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022
-Claypool in, Diontae Johnson out
-Highsmith out
-Freiermuth in, Gentry out
Kevin Dotson also not practicing today— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022
Cue the NBC Wimbledon music— Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022
This coaching staff loves it some Arthur Maulet— Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022
Rookie RB Jaylen Warren just burst out for 25 yards in a team run period. Took four guys to bring him down. He’s continued to have a good camp.— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022
Former 1st-rd Steelers RB Tim Worley at Saint Vincent today. Says it’s first time on campus since 1991— Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022
Looked like Montravius Adams got a little banged up on an inside run. Limped off.— Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 9, 2022
Montravius Adam’s just left practice on cart. Doesn’t look bad. But …— Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 9, 2022
#Steelers Rookie WR George Pickens continues to shine in this setting. Terrific job of high pointing the ball with tight defensive coverage— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 9, 2022
Also anxious to see Rookie RB Jaylen Warren in a pre season game. He’s breaking off big runs. Has another today #SteelersTrainingCamp— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 9, 2022
3rd down team 11 on 11 drill. Trubisky went to Pickens 3 snaps in a row.— Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022
The grass playing surface isn’t great at St. Vincent today. George Pickens slipped down after a catch. He walked it off and was in on the play, but still close call.— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022
Pickett just had a rough go of it in a third down team drill. INT by Pierre, another badly off pass to Snead was tipped and also almost intercepted— Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022
The Kenny Pickett experience:— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022
- Took second team reps and had a TD in 7 shots
-threw a pick in team period
-lined up wrong on the next play
Stuff like this happens, doesn’t mean he’s not ready for preseason action, just a typical rookie rollercoaster.
Rudolph with a 35-yd pass to Pickens, who has already earned his QBs’ respect in that if they see single coverage - even if it’s good — they all 3 seem to look his way and throw it up for him. More often than not (this time over JLayne) he makes the catch— Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022
Connor Heyward chirps about nobody wanting to hit him after team rep. From the sidelines from Minkah: “ nobody’s afraid to hit you. Trust me. I’m gonna flip your ass next time.”— Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 9, 2022
