Thursday Night College Gameday, 2023 Steelers Draft Prospects and Open Thread

One of the best rivalries is set to take place, will you join us!

By Pittsblitz56
The Back Yard Brawl is back!!!!!

Separated by 70 miles along the I-79 corridor, one of the nation’s oldest rivalries is set to take place once again. The series dates back to 1895 and is listed as the 14th oldest rivalry in college football. The Panthers hold a 61-40 advantage over the Mountaineers, the two schools also share three ties. West Virginia has won the last three meetings, with the last meeting being 2011.

Time: 7:00PM ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WatchESPN with a valid cable subscription

Pittsburgh

Habbakuk Baldanado EDGE #87 6’5” 260lbs

Kedon Slovis QB #9 6’2” 205lbs

Carter Warren OT #77 6’5” 315lbs

Calijah Kancey IDL #8 6’ 280lbs

SirVocea Dennis ILB #7 6’1” 230lbs

Konata Mumpfield WR #14 6’1” 180lbs

West Virginia

JT Daniels QB #18 6’3” 210lbs

Doug Nester G #72 6’6” 320lbs

Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR #0 6’3” 224lbs

Dante Stills IDL #55 IDL 6’4” 285lbs

As always, stay safe and Go Steelers!

