Thursday Night College Gameday, 2023 Steelers Draft Prospects and Open Thread

The Back Yard Brawl is back!!!!!
Separated by 70 miles along the I-79 corridor, one of the nation’s oldest rivalries is set to take place once again. The series dates back to 1895 and is listed as the 14th oldest rivalry in college football. The Panthers hold a 61-40 advantage over the Mountaineers, the two schools also share three ties. West Virginia has won the last three meetings, with the last meeting being 2011.
Time: 7:00PM ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: WatchESPN with a valid cable subscription
Pittsburgh
Habbakuk Baldanado EDGE #87 6’5” 260lbs
Kedon Slovis QB #9 6’2” 205lbs
Carter Warren OT #77 6’5” 315lbs
Calijah Kancey IDL #8 6’ 280lbs
SirVocea Dennis ILB #7 6’1” 230lbs
Konata Mumpfield WR #14 6’1” 180lbs
West Virginia
JT Daniels QB #18 6’3” 210lbs
Doug Nester G #72 6’6” 320lbs
Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR #0 6’3” 224lbs
Dante Stills IDL #55 IDL 6’4” 285lbs
As always, stay safe and Go Steelers!
Loading comments...