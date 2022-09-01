Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The War Room: Is it easy to scheme against the Steelers?

After three preseason games, one has to wonder how easy it is to scheme against the Steelers. This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

Scheming the Steelers

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

BREAKING NEWS: Steelers set half of their 2022 practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have kept several players in their organization via the practice squad, but not all 16 spots have been filled. In fact, only 8 of the 16 have been filled on the first day teams can assign players to their practice squad. Get all the latest news and notes surrounding the additions on the latest Breaking News podcast.

Know Your Enemy: Know Yourself! Looking at the Steelers initial 53-man roster and more

It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Geoff and Shannon look within, and break down the Pittsburgh Steelers initial 53-man roster and the strengths and weaknesses of the team with the same lens they use to cover Steelers opponents, as well as the official announcement of the 2022 Isaac Redman award winner!

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 Steelers

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Putting a bow on the Steelers preseason stats

The Steelers just finished up a 3-0 preseason slate, but what exactly do the combined stats tell us? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Final analysis of Steelers preseason stats

and more geeky numbers!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE