Steelers move to two players to Injured Reserve, re-sign Marcus Allen and Trent Scott

The Pittsburgh Steelers set their 53-man roster by the Tuesday 4pm ET deadline, but their roster is far from finalized. As expected, the team has decided to place players on Injured Reserve (IR) and free up roster spots for other players.

Thursday it was announced the following players have been placed on IR, and their roster spots have been filled.

To IR:

Safety Damontae Kazee

WR Calvin Austin III

To the Active Roster:

LB Marcus Allen

OL Trent Scott

We have made several roster moves, including signing LB Marcus Allen and OL Trent Scott to the 53-man roster + placing WR Calvin Austin III and S Damontae Kazee on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 1, 2022

Kazee’s injury was to his wrist and it was expected he would be placed in IR after the injury was suffered during the Week 3 preseason game vs. the Detroit Lions. As for the rookie Austin, his foot injury took place just before the first preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks and hasn’t seen the field, even practice, since suffering the injury in practice.

As for those returning, Allen was an expected return after he wasn’t on the initial 53-man roster, and Scott provides valuable depth along the offensive line.

When a player is placed on IR it means they have to be out of the lineup for a minimum of four weeks. A player can stay in IR all season, like the Steelers did with Stephon Tuitt in 2021, but the minimum length of stay on IR is four weeks.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the regular season in Week 1 when they travel to play the Cincinnati Bengals.