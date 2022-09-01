2 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following Wednesday’s practice

As the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers continued their work on the practice field at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday with their initial 53-man roster, we were also graced with a media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. Despite his brief responses, it’s time for another installment of the “players mentioned” article. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.

Jesse Davis

The Steelers traded for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis Tuesday before the deadline to cut the roster to 53 players. Coach Tomlin was asked what he likes about Davis and how he sees him fitting in.

“He’s versatile and experienced. He’s got starter experience in this league. I think he’s over 50 career starts. I think he started at every offensive line position other than center, and that type of versatility and experience is helpful to our cause.”

In a later question, Coach Tomlin was asked if having Davis buys them some time to have the offensive line come together more.

“I don’t know that we’re viewing him in that way. We’re viewing him because he’s a capable guy. We’ll teach him what to do and see if he can carve out a role for himself.”

In a follow-up question, Coach Tomlin was asked if he had a position in mind for Davis to learn first.

“No. I think he’s been experienced enough that he’s capable of learning multiple positions as he gets exposed to our system of offense. This is the third team he’s been on, and he’s been in the league for a number of years. I don’t think that’s a stretch from a conversation perspective.”

T.J. Watt

The Steelers had a bit of a scare when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt left their final preseason game with a knee injury. Coach Tomlin was asked if he has any problem with the block on Watt that caused the injury.

“I’m not discussing that.”

In a follow-up question, Coach Tomlin was asked if Watt is okay.

“You saw him working.”

Mike Tomlin’s media session can be seen below: