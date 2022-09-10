Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

Here We Go, The Pregame Show: The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Man in the Box

Steelers Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin will be on the Steelers sideline instead of up above in the box. With Brian Flores being the eye in the sky, what advantages do the Steelers have this week against the defending AFC Champion Bengals? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk what needs to happen against the Bengals in CIncinnati.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

The Flores/Austin dynamic

Who the Steelers need to step up against Cincy

Who the Steelers need to stop on Cincy

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Steelers set to kick off the season in the AFC’s lion’s den

The Steelers kick off their 2022 regular season against the Bengals this Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals have had the upper hand in this matchup in the last three meetings. Can Pittsburgh catch the defending AFC Champions before they come out of hibernation? That and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack!

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

The 2022 Opener

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

State of the Steelers: How can the Steelers upset the Cincinnati Bengals?

The AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals are 6.5 favorites at home against the Steelers on Sunday. Can the Steelers beat the Bengals? If so, how? That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Can the Steelers Upset the Cincinnati Bengals?

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE