Fan confidence in the Steelers dips after the 2022 preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off an offseason to remember, as well as a great start to the preseason. The key word to the previous statement was ‘start’. Following their Week 1 NFL Preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 at Acrisure Stadium, the team was able to escape with a win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in Duval county. The following week, the Steelers beat the Detroit Lions at home, to finish the preseason 3-0.

Undefeated preseason. Fans were happy, right?

Well, not so much.

Throughout the final two week several warts on the team’s roster were exposed. The offensive line struggled, the running game stalled and questions remained about the defensive’s ability to stop the run.

So, what does this mean for fan confidence heading into the regular season?

As a part of SB Nation’s Reacts poll, sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook, every fan who takes the poll, which equates to a lot of fans, were asked a simple question:

Are you confident in the direction of the team?

When you go back and look at all that has transpired this offseason, it could go either way. Now throw in a rocky-at-times preseason, and you get a dip in the confidence.

81% seems like a solid number, especially when considering the fickle nature of the Steelers fan base, but when you compare it to the confidence level heading into the preseason it was quite the dip.

Preseason Confidence: 91%

Pre-Regular Season Confidence: 81%

With confidence waning, it felt obvious to ask a follow-up question. This follow-up question pertained to the DraftKings Sportsbook win total line set at 7.5 wins for the 2022 Steelers. Did the majority of fans believe the Steelers will win at least 8 games?

The vast majority of the fan base believes the team won’t fold like a cheap lawn chair this season.

A lot can change throughout the course of a regular season, and we’ll be sure to keep you up-to-speed on the fan base’s feelings of the team. But what say you? Do you have confidence in the direction of the team? Is it too early to tell?

Let us know what you think in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the regular season.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.