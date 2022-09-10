A look back at the Steelers week that was: A New Beginning edition

The Steelers’ season ended over seven months ago and a new one is about to begin with the Steelers prepping for their final preseason game. Of course, there’s plenty of news coming out of Latrobe. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Saturday 9/3

Congratulations to Chris Boswell & Havana on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/sMSmkzA4Ou — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 3, 2022

I thought only punters out-kicked their coverage. But seriously folks, congratulations to a wizard in so many ways. Here’s to Mr. and the future Mrs. Boz.

Sunday 9/4

The #Browns are signing veteran OL Joe Haeg, source says. With RT Jack Conklin working his way back from knee surgery, Haeg provides depth at tackle and he can play guard, too. Haeg met with the #Raiders last week but heads to Cleveland instead. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 4, 2022

Joe Haeg hooks on in Cleveland and stays in the AFC North. The versatile lineman proved valuable in Pittsburgh, and will with the Browns. Just don’t throw a pass to Joe in the Super Bowl. Wait a second, we’re talking about “The Mistakes by the Lake”. Nothing to worry about here.

Monday 9/5

We have signed S Andrew Adams, CB Josh Jackson and LB Delontae Scott to the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/5nzGCvpX9Q — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 5, 2022

There are so many spots these days on it, the practice squad is going to need their own practice squad,

Tuesday 9/6

Well deserved, and against the Raiders the day after the 50th anniversary, is awesome. If they would actually wear block numbers that night, it would be perfect.

Wednesday 9/7

Emmanuel Sanders has announced he has retired from the NFL and will retire as a Bronco. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 7, 2022

Congratulations to Emmanuel Sanders. It’s fitting that he’s retiring as a Bronco. It’s the only stop in his career where he was great.

Mason Rudolph on if he wants traded: "Those decisions are between my agent and Omar and the front office. I’m going to leave that to those guys. For now I’m on this team and I’ll do the best I can to help these guys prepare and give everything from a mental perspective." — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 7, 2022

Translation: Anywhere but here. Even Jacksonville or Baghdad, if they had a NFL team.

Thursday 9/8

Teryl Austin will be on the sidelines and Brian Flores in the press box. Austin said he hasn’t been in the sidelines since 2013. He tried both in the preseason and decided he liked being around the players. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) September 8, 2022

It’s like the defensive coordinator can be in two places at once.

Friday 9/9

The #Steelers will honor their late teammate, Dwayne Haskins, by wearing a “3” sticker on their helmets throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/zaSqAJm1hv — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 9, 2022

I love the tribute to both Dwayne Haskins and 9/11. Neither tragedy is something that won’t ever stop hurting.

Lamar Jackson decided to turn down the Ravens’ offer and bet on himself. He now will make $23 million this season and is expected to be franchise tagged after this season. pic.twitter.com/lAuxYCmnbQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2022

Lamar may think he’s betting on himself, but it looks like the Ravens organization is holding all of the cards. I’m thinking that they might be playing a different Tammy Wynette song like “D-I-V-O-R-C-E, and not “Stand By Your Man” at M&T real soon.

Diontae Johnson (shoulder) is “ready to go… good to go” for Sunday vs Bengals pic.twitter.com/l2lRwuZiOp — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 9, 2022

Diontae Johnson is key. His presence elevates Claypool, Pickens, and a host of other receivers. Brian Batko tweeted that No, 18 confirmed that he was a full participant in practice today and that he had a cramping issue yesterday. “Man, my foot locked up on me.” Diontae also said that he was a little scared at first but just needs to hydrate. See when your mom tells you to drink lots of water instead of “all that pop n’at”. You should listen. You would think a guy nicknamed “Juice” would know that.

RT Chuks Okorafor (back) said he’s good to go for Sunday and didn’t have any limitations at practice today. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 9, 2022

I never thought that I’d be pumped to have Chuks in the lineup. No matter what you think of his ability, the Steelers need him healthy and on the line.