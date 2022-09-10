 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: A New Beginning edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers’ season ended over seven months ago and a new one is about to begin with the Steelers prepping for their final preseason game. Of course, there’s plenty of news coming out of Latrobe. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Saturday 9/3

I thought only punters out-kicked their coverage. But seriously folks, congratulations to a wizard in so many ways. Here’s to Mr. and the future Mrs. Boz.

Sunday 9/4

Joe Haeg hooks on in Cleveland and stays in the AFC North. The versatile lineman proved valuable in Pittsburgh, and will with the Browns. Just don’t throw a pass to Joe in the Super Bowl. Wait a second, we’re talking about “The Mistakes by the Lake”. Nothing to worry about here.

Monday 9/5

There are so many spots these days on it, the practice squad is going to need their own practice squad,

Tuesday 9/6

Well deserved, and against the Raiders the day after the 50th anniversary, is awesome. If they would actually wear block numbers that night, it would be perfect.

Wednesday 9/7

Congratulations to Emmanuel Sanders. It’s fitting that he’s retiring as a Bronco. It’s the only stop in his career where he was great.

Translation: Anywhere but here. Even Jacksonville or Baghdad, if they had a NFL team.

Thursday 9/8

It’s like the defensive coordinator can be in two places at once.

Friday 9/9

I love the tribute to both Dwayne Haskins and 9/11. Neither tragedy is something that won’t ever stop hurting.

Lamar may think he’s betting on himself, but it looks like the Ravens organization is holding all of the cards. I’m thinking that they might be playing a different Tammy Wynette song like “D-I-V-O-R-C-E, and not “Stand By Your Man” at M&T real soon.

Diontae Johnson is key. His presence elevates Claypool, Pickens, and a host of other receivers. Brian Batko tweeted that No, 18 confirmed that he was a full participant in practice today and that he had a cramping issue yesterday. “Man, my foot locked up on me.” Diontae also said that he was a little scared at first but just needs to hydrate. See when your mom tells you to drink lots of water instead of “all that pop n’at”. You should listen. You would think a guy nicknamed “Juice” would know that.

I never thought that I’d be pumped to have Chuks in the lineup. No matter what you think of his ability, the Steelers need him healthy and on the line.

